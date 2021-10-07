CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft, Alphabet stocks rise back above 50-day moving averages

By Tomi Kilgore
 5 days ago
Shares of Microsoft Corp. rose 0.7% and Alphabet Inc.'s stock climbed 1.4% in morning trading Thursday, making then the first of the mega-capitalization technology companies to trade back above their respective 50-day moving averages (DMA). Microsoft's and Alphabet's stocks both first closed below their respective 50-DMAs, which many on Wall Street use as a guide to the short-term trend, on Sept. 28, which was Microsoft's first close below that key technical level since June 3 and Alphabet's first close below it since Jan. 15. Microsoft's 50-DMA currently extends to $294.56 and Alphabet's comes in at $2,784.92, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. stock is 2.5% below its 50-DMA, Amazon.com Inc.'s stock is 1.5% below its 50-DMA and Facebook Inc.'s stock is 6.7% below its 50-DMA. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 , the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also still below their 50-DMAs.

www.marketwatch.com

