Des Linden’s Boston Buildup: “It’s Been a Really Tough Segment”

When the 2021 Boston Marathon was pushed from its usual April date to October because of the pandemic, Des Linden made alternative plans. She started training for her first ultramarathon, and on April 13, six days before the Boston Marathon would have taken place, she set the 50K world record in a small race outside of Eugene, Oregon. Linden ran 2:59:54, averaging 5:47 pace, for the 31.06 miles, and she took more than seven minutes off the previous best mark.