Adele's Signature Cat-Eye Is Back In Her First Music Video Since 2016
The singer-songwriter's new music announcement came with a chic eyeliner moment — because of course it did. Ladies and gentlemen, Adele is finally dropping some new music. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 5, to break the news with a clip from the music video for her upcoming song, "Easy On Me." Like many of the singer's famous hits, this one sounds like it's gonna be a tear-jerker, but is it enough to smear Adele's signature winged eyeliner?www.allure.com
Comments / 0