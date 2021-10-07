CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Axopar 25 Cross Bow

By Kevin Falvey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the builder of Boating’s 2019 Boat of the Year comes the Axopar 25 Cross Bow. At a glance, this new boat sports a long waterline, a double-stepped hull, a narrow(ish) beam, a low freeboard and outboard power, features designed to maximize the performance, efficiency and seakeeping of its fleet mates.

