Anyone in Kansas City wanting an at-home COVID test kit right now — one that gives results in about 15 minutes — should be ready for these three words: Out of stock. The kits are in short supply nationwide, to the point where some pharmacies reportedly are keeping them behind the counter to limit how many each customer can buy. Shoppers have found that even pharmacies that say online they have the tests in stock might actually be out.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO