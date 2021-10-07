States rushed to slash taxes after a banner 2021. They may regret it.

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
A fourth federal Economic Impact Statement may not be coming any time soon, if it all, but those who are worried about their financial situations with increasing inflation may still be in luck, as a lucky few Americans will be getting some form of stimulus aid in October. While any...
Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations.
The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates.
"I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress.
The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
ATLANTA — Across-the-board increases in tax collections fueled a 30.2% jump in state tax revenues last month over September of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday. In a sure sign of continued economic growth, individual income taxes were up 13.2%, driven up by a huge increase in...
There are some states still choosing to provide their residents with economic relief in the form of stimulus payments. Any Californian making less than $75,000 will receive Golden State Stimulus checks until the end of the year. They must have a valid social security number and not have had the...
For those of us who work every day to advance the minority community, there are few things better to see than the look of pride, delight, and achievement on the face of someone who just got the keys to their first home. What once seemed impossible has now been realized, perhaps starting a family on the path to a bright future.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress on Sept. 28 that estimated the Treasury would run out of money by Oct. 18 if the U.S. doesn’t raise or extend the debt limit by then. That’s left people on social media wondering if the U.S. is at risk...
There’s much more to figuring out which states tax the most and the least than just pointing at the property tax rate. An analysis by National Association of Home Builders economist Dave Logan compares the differences between the average real estate taxes paid by state home owners for 2019 by factoring the tax rate levied by the state with property values, which vary widely, and the taxes charged by local taxing authorities like municipalities and school districts.
Unlike tax rates, tax burdens measure the amount of money taken from your personal income. Tax burdens vary depending on where you live, how much you earn, the property that you own and how you choose...
Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
