CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

States rushed to slash taxes after a banner 2021. They may regret it.

By Andrea Riquier
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State governments took advantage of strong revenue collections in 2021 to pass along lower taxes to constituents. But the revenues aren't likely to repeat, and it can be tough to roll back tax cuts.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Tax Brackets#Income Taxes#Property Taxes#The Tax Policy Center
northwestgeorgianews.com

State tax collections robust in September

ATLANTA — Across-the-board increases in tax collections fueled a 30.2% jump in state tax revenues last month over September of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday. In a sure sign of continued economic growth, individual income taxes were up 13.2%, driven up by a huge increase in...
ATLANTA, GA
floridianpress.com

Democrats’ Hurricane Tax Is Bad News for Homeowners and Small Businesses

For those of us who work every day to advance the minority community, there are few things better to see than the look of pride, delight, and achievement on the face of someone who just got the keys to their first home. What once seemed impossible has now been realized, perhaps starting a family on the path to a bright future.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
probuilder.com

Which States Tax the Most/Least?

There’s much more to figuring out which states tax the most and the least than just pointing at the property tax rate. An analysis by National Association of Home Builders economist Dave Logan compares the differences between the average real estate taxes paid by state home owners for 2019 by factoring the tax rate levied by the state with property values, which vary widely, and the taxes charged by local taxing authorities like municipalities and school districts.
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy