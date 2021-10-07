The Modernist Romance of Josef and Anni Albers

Precious Lee wears a Fendi dress; Belperron ear clips; Wempe necklace and rings; wedges from New York Vintage, New York. The word “trailblazer” is one that many have used to describe the breakout supermodel Precious Lee, and considering the milestones she’s achieved since she appeared at Milan Fashion Week in September 2020, it’s easy to see why. Just this past year, Lee became one of the first curve models to walk the Versace runway, was the only curve model in the label’s spring 2021 campaign, and graced the covers of Vogue, British Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. At the most recent New York Fashion Week—the first full-fledged, in-person extravaganza since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic—she appeared in seven shows. That was all before the model arrived at the Met Gala in a sparkling silver tailored Area gown that borrowed motifs from the braided ponytails and protective hairstyles she saw and wore growing up, in her father’s hair salons in her hometown of Atlanta. Inspired by the very few curve models who came before her (and the even fewer Black curve models), Lee has moved the needle on what people think a model is “supposed” to look like. It is an important triumph that she clearly relishes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO