The Modernist Romance of Josef and Anni Albers
It wasn’t his art history degree from Columbia University that would lead Nicholas Fox Weber, now the Executive Director of the Albers Foundation, into the art world. It was romance. Or, more accurately, an attempt at one. “I fell in love with a girl who, to my disappointment, was not in love with me,” Weber tells W. “But she still took me to meet her parents, who collected work by Josef and Anni Albers, the pioneering modernist couple known for their uniquely intertwined approaches to color and geometry. Upon seeing it, I was absolutely awestruck.”www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0