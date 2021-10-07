CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Harrelson punched a man on a hotel rooftop after he lunged at the star and refused to stop photographing him with his daughter, police say

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIKWu_0cKCmWPp00
Woody Harrelson.

Albert L Ortega/Getty

  • Harrelson had an altercation with a man on Wednesday night at the Watergate Hotel in DC.
  • Insider has obtained the incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department.
  • The man lunged at Harrelson following a verbal dispute. Harrelson then punched the man in self-defense, according to the report.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Woody Harrelson had a scuffle with a man on Wednesday night on the rooftop of Washington DC's infamous Watergate Hotel.

A seemingly intoxicated man, who was not identified by police, wouldn't stop photographing the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" actor and his daughter, according to NBC4 Washington.

According to an incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department obtained by Insider, police were called to the hotel just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

NBC4 reported that Harrelson allegedly went up to the man, telling him to stop taking photos and delete the ones he had already captured.

The report detailed that Harrelson got into a verbal argument with the man. The man then lunged towards Harrelson to grab his neck, and the actor punched the man in the neck in self-defense.

An investigation is ongoing, but NBC4 notes that Harrelson wasn't charged.

Harrelson has been in DC shooting the HBO series "The Watergate Plumbers," which highlights the 1970s Watergate scandal.

Insider contacted Harrelson's representative for comment, but didn't get an immediate response.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

