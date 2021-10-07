CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Devastating Death Of Chopped Junior Winner Fuller Goldsmith

By Molly Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuller Goldsmith, a former contestant on both "Top Chef Junior" on Bravo and "Chopped Junior" on Food Network, died after a near lifelong cancer diagnosis. The young and talented chef from Alabama survived cancer four times before his death at age 17 (via Today). When Goldsmith was just three years...

