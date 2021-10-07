KNX Hero helps young women build confidence

Seeking an outlet for her young daughters during the pandemic, a mom from Los Angeles struggled to find a program that would provide confidence-building curriculum. So, she gathered a team and created the program herself. She's our KNX Helpful Honda Hero of the Week.

"Embrace the cape."

Those are the first words you see at the website for Shero's Rise. It's a program that provides tools and resources for young women in underserved communities, teaching them how to use their voice and empowering them to shine.

Shero's Rise was created by Sonali Perera Bridges. She's a mom, a wife, and an incredibly inspiring CEO and entrepreneur who has tapped into the needs of females between the ages of eight and nineteen.

"It's clearly something that was a need," explains Sonali, expressing her amazement on how fast the program was widely accepted.

"Especially with COVID, with girls' confidence and anxiety and depression, all of those things coming into play. [Shero's Rise] came at the perfect time. It wasn't planned."

The program tackles some of the toughest issues facing young females, with the help of around forty incredible women who serve as mentors.

Just days away from its first anniversary on Oct. 16, Shero's Rise has quickly grown into a multi-faceted program, already partnering with six schools.

"Our traditional program launches in January, and it will be one 'pillar' per month," says Sonali. "So, girls will spend one Saturday a month (hearing) from incredible speakers."

Sonali got a little help from some of the special young people in her life, when developing Shero's Rise. "My two daughters (12 year-old Sriyanthi and 9 year-old Vinaya) and their two best friends are the ones who actually came up with the name! Even the logo!"

"One of the things that makes us unique, is that we have a Young Shero's Board," says Sonali. "The four of them are the founding members of the Young Shero's Board. Nothing happens unless it goes past the girls!"

During my interview, I mentioned the parallel with gymnast Simone Biles and her recent battles and triumphs, and how confidence allowed her to rise.

"Yeah, she is absolutely the epitome of it!" exclaims the Shero's Rise founder. "We need to not apologize in this world, for showing us as ourselves. We are complex beings as women!"

Empowering young ladies to be joyful, loving, and confident, Sonali Perera Bridges of Sherman Oaks is our KNX “Shero” of the Week.

