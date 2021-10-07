University of Montana Law School Dean steps down

The University of Montana confirmed to MTN News Thursday morning that the Dean of the Alexander Blewett II School of Law, Paul Kirgis, submitted his resignation.

University spokesman Dave Kuntz said Kirgis sent an email to UM President Seth Bodnar shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday announcing his resignation.

Kuntz said Provost Reed Humphry will take over as interim dean as the school transitions to new leadership.

Kuntz also said he is aware of an email Kirgis sent to students with more information, but can't yet confirm the information in it.

According to UM's website, Kirgis joined the Law School as Dean and Professor of Law on July 1, 2015.