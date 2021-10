HARRISON – Having been previously appointed to the position of Harrison City Council member, Karen Hulliberger was sworn into office by Tracey Connelly, city manager/clerk, prior to the Sept. 27 city council meeting, slipping comfortably back into her former role. That oath of office solemnly swearing to: Uphold the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state, faithfully perform the duties of the office of City Council in and for the City of Harrison, Clare County and the State of Michigan, according to the best of her abilities, so help her God.

