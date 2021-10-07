Free Community Sound Baths at Conservation Foundation Headquarters Bay Preserve

The 2nd Annual EP Community Foundation Scavenger Hunt is set for October 24. The Foundation is looking for teams of up to 4 people to accept challenges, answer questions and collect various items. Registration is $60 for a team of 4. The event will start at the EP Park with staggered starting times from 12:45 to 1:45. Registration deadline is October 16. For more information contact Barb Kliner at Bkliner99@gmail.com or call 330-426-4860. Pictured are volunteers at last year’s event. (Submitted photo)

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO