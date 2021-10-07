Free Community Sound Baths at Conservation Foundation Headquarters Bay Preserve
OSPREY, FL (October 7, 2021) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast welcomes Zen Bee Healing to their Bay Preserve at Osprey headquarters for free community sound baths. The soothing sounds introduced during a sound bath invite the listener to experience a deeper state of consciousness and provide the opportunity to unplug from the hectic stimuli of everyday life. Coupled with the beautiful natural setting of Bay Preserve, the experience is sure to soothe the soul and provide deep relaxation to all who attend.www.tampabaynewswire.com
