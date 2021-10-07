CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Free Community Sound Baths at Conservation Foundation Headquarters Bay Preserve

Tampa Bay News Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSPREY, FL (October 7, 2021) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast welcomes Zen Bee Healing to their Bay Preserve at Osprey headquarters for free community sound baths. The soothing sounds introduced during a sound bath invite the listener to experience a deeper state of consciousness and provide the opportunity to unplug from the hectic stimuli of everyday life. Coupled with the beautiful natural setting of Bay Preserve, the experience is sure to soothe the soul and provide deep relaxation to all who attend.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
greaterlongisland.com

A day in the Great South Bay with the Gino Macchio Foundation

Despite the overcast conditions Wednesday morning, Ethan Doutney covered his face and neck in sunblock, always at the ready in a gallon-sized pump jug on the crane boat he helms across Long Island’s south shore five days a week. Doutney’s younger crew members on his voyages, Steven Rafalko and Angelo...
PATCHOGUE, NY
thereminder.com

Springfield Community Preservation hosts annual CPA meeting

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Community Preservation Committee (SCPC) hosted their annual public input meeting on Oct. 5. Administrator of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) Karen Lee jump-started the conversation by explaining the purpose behind their annual meeting. Lee explained that she and the SCPC utilize a local dedicated fund to contribute to community-inspired projects, including the preservation of historical sites, the development of outdoor recreational facilities and to create community housing. CPA projects have been approved by the SCPC since 2018, with 51 projects receiving funding, according to Lee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WANE 15

Community Foundation DeKalb Co. to host free Write-A-Will event

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation DeKalb County is holding a free Write-A-Will event to help residents create a simple will. Virtual and in-person 30 minute appointments with attorneys from Nugen Law and Lightner Law Firm P.C. will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 20. In-person appointments will […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
bizjournals

Community Foundation will use $1M donation for environmental projects in Tampa Bay

Community Foundation Tampa Bay will establish an environmental endowment after receiving a $1.05 million donation. The George and Mimi Frank environmental endowment will support nonprofit organizations focused on protecting, restoring, and improving the natural environment within the Tampa Bay region, according to a release. According to former Community Foundation Tampa...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Sarasota Bay#The Sounds#Sound Waves#Conservation Foundation
East Bay Times

Bay Area Outdoors: 5 parks and nature preserves to explore this autumn

It’s autumn, the weather is cooling and birds are beginning their migrations on the great Pacific Flyway. And the Bay Area’s parks and nature preserves make exploring the outdoors more tempting than ever. While the continuing pandemic and the threat of wildfires have closed some nature centers or limited their...
OAKLAND, CA
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Bay Park Launches Founding Business Partners Program

This initiative provides the business community a chance to be a part of building a park for all. Sarasota, Fla. – October 11, 2021 – The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) is excited to announce its Founding Business Partners Program and invites area businesses to support the creation of a world-class park by becoming a Founding Business Partner.
SARASOTA, FL
therealdeal.com

Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund collects $13.5M in August

East End real estate sales fueled strong revenues for the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund in August, according to the Easthampton Star. Financed by a 2 percent transfer tax on residential real estate deals in the towns of East Hampton, Southampton, Shelter Island, Southold, and Riverhead, the fund’s coffers swelled by $13.45 million in August, marking the 13th-straight month of $10-million-plus revenues.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Meditation
hccommunityjournal.com

Community Foundation awards $304K in HC grants

Local nonprofits received a recent financial boost from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The Community Foundation’s competitive grant program – the Community Impact Fund – awarded a total of $304,000 to several organizations throughout the Hill Country. The Fund provides unrestricted grants to support nonprofits’ general operations, and it also helps underwrite specific projects, if requested.
KERR COUNTY, TX
Tampa Bay News Wire

Business Workshops From the Pinellas County FSBDC

Upcoming WorkshopsSee what’s happening this month.Contact Information Request Counseling Appointment (727) 453-7200 13805 58th Street N. Suite 1-200 Clearwater, FL 33760 Join Our Mailing List The Florida Small Business Development Center at Pinellas County offers business training, counseling, referrals and resources. Workshops held at the Center fill quickly and advanced registration is requested. Classes are cancelled on holidays or any day county offices are closed. www.PCED.org/sbdc.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
peoriastandard.com

ICC Educational Foundation to Host Virtual Community Celebration

Illinois Central College issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. The Illinois Central College Educational Foundation will host their Community Celebration event virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6 pm. Community Celebration is the Foundation’s annual event celebrating ICC scholarship recipients and honoring those who invest in the community’s future.
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee Habitat Happenings

We are pleased to announce Manatee Habitat is the recipient of generous grant funding from Liberty Saving Bank to support Manatee Habitat’s Affordable Housing Build Program. This grant will help continue supporting Manatee Habitat’s ability to build safe, affordable homes to be purchased by local families with 0% interest loans as well as support the Home Preservation Program which does critical home repairs for families in need who own their own homes.
CHARITIES
Salem News Online

EP Community Foundation looking for Scavengers

The 2nd Annual EP Community Foundation Scavenger Hunt is set for October 24. The Foundation is looking for teams of up to 4 people to accept challenges, answer questions and collect various items. Registration is $60 for a team of 4. The event will start at the EP Park with staggered starting times from 12:45 to 1:45. Registration deadline is October 16. For more information contact Barb Kliner at Bkliner99@gmail.com or call 330-426-4860. Pictured are volunteers at last year’s event. (Submitted photo)
CHARITIES
bigeasymagazine.com

Nous Foundation Looks To Celebrate Louisiana French Culture With Preservation and Educational Efforts

The Nous Foundation is a non-profit organization working to create and nurture the link between Louisiana and the French-speaking world. The foundation’s mission is to nurture the French culture of Louisiana and ensure that the French roots of the state remain in place for generations to come. They hope to make Louisiana French and Creole languages accessible and support innovative projects.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eagle Newspapers

Bob Corby to Speak on Preservation and Community Planning

CAZENOVIA — Bob Corby, former Mayor of the Village of Pittsford, NY, will present his perspectives on “Historic Preservation, a Tool for Community Planning and Development” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Public Library. The event is being hosted by the Cazenovia Heritage organization and is free and open to the public.
CAZENOVIA, NY
thurstontalk.com

Resilience and Community at the South Sound Business & Career EXPO

Businesses of every type and size were impacted by COVID-19. Even today, as 2021 winds to a close, they’re facing supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and our country’s slow return to some degree of normalcy. But thanks to tireless work in and around our community, there will be resources and networking galore at this year’s annual South Sound Business & Career EXPO.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
manisteenews.com

Author preserves Thompsonville's 'vibrant community'

BENZONIA — It has been a big year for the Village of Thompsonville when it comes to recognizing its historical significance in the early days of Benzie County and even northern Michigan. In June, a state historical marker was installed at Diamond Crossing, a major intersection for important train routes...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy