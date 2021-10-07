CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Dr. Lori: What’s cooking in collectibles for bakers? Cookbooks, cookie jars [Antiques column]

By DR. LORI VERDERAME
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaking has been a popular pastime for years. Among Mom’s china or Grandma’s baking dishes, collectors find cooking collectibles to have good design elements and maintain high values. Some of the most popular collectibles for bakers are not the utensils, rolling pins or specialty pans but rather mainstay objects that are necessary in every baker’s kitchen. These baking collectible objects hold their value, recall bygone days and stir old memories of kitchen time with Mom and Grandma.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
Mashed

Chilled Cranberry Pineapple Marshmallow Salad Recipe

Fruit makes a delicious base for any dessert, especially one as creamy and rich as this cranberry pineapple marshmallow salad. The quick-prep recipe makes a perfect sweet treat, one that requires no cooking. The fact that this is a refrigerated no-bake dessert also means that this recipe is perfect for even the hottest days, when a fresh warm pie might not be as refreshing as chilled fruit and cream.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Salvador Dali
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Antiques#Cookie Jar#Collectible#Food Drink#Baking#Cookbooks Cookbooks#Americans#All American
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
Fox News

Fried apple crisp for fall: Try the recipe

Apples and fall just go together. That’s why you should put Debi Morgan’s "Fried Apple Crisp" recipe into your fall dessert repertoire. Morgan, who is the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, says her trusty recipe is a beloved autumn treat that offers a tart and sweet flavor with a delectable crunch.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
Mashed

Sprite Has Good News For Fans Of Its Beloved Holiday Flavor

As hard as it may be to believe, we are entering the tail end of the year, which means the holidays are almost upon us. And while that may mean lots of additional end of year stress, it's also time to start looking forward to all of the special seasonal releases that can only be enjoyed around the holidays. Sprite is already getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its popular winter flavor, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. The seasonal beverage was first released in 2013, revamped in 2019, and has since become a beloved fan favorite, according to Comic Book.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
agrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: A key for tea

It seems strange today that early wooden tea caddies, special boxes for tea, were made with a lock and key. Tea was a very expensive drink in the 1600s. It gave added energy and after the addition of sugar, milk and sometimes lemon, it had a pleasing taste. The earliest...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy