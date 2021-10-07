Coaches Corner: The five week trek to the finish begins; coaches talk Week 8
By Bo Wilson
Only five weeks remain in the regular season, and as those five weeks wind down, so do the chances of making the playoffs. The Road to Atlanta continues for Northeast Georgia teams this week with some interesting games on the slate. Last week, Rabun County made a huge statement Friday...
The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced former MSU football player Tyler Threadgill passed away after a battle with COVID-19. Threadgill passed away this weekend. During his career with Mississippi State, Threadgill played 18 games. He was a wide receiver and was with the team from...
The Packers have announced that Keldric Stokes of Thorp High School in Thorp, Wis., has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. Stokes, in his third year as head coach of the Cardinals, has his team out to a 6-1 record as they and other schools in their conference have made the transition to 8-Man football this season. Stokes took over the Cardinals program following a winless 0-8 season in 2018. In three short years, he has been able to change the attitude and culture of the program. While winning on the field is important to Stokes, impacting the lives of his players and the community off the field matters even more. Stokes often goes above and beyond the role of coach to make sure his players are set up for success down the road.
Yeah, the Livonia Churchill football team beat Franklin in Week 6. But following the game, the No. 2-ranked Chargers had more to celebrate than just a win over their rivals. On Oct. 2, two-star cornerback Joshua Brown committed to Saginaw Valley State. And, on Tuesday coach Bill DeFillippo was named the Detroit Lions' Coach of the Week.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff named five players of the week following the Crimson Tide's matchup last Saturday in College Station against Texas A&M. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jameson Williams on offense; DJ Dale on defense; and Ja'Corey Brooks and Will Reichard on special teams all earned the recognition for their play against the Aggies.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson sent a message to his teammates following the Crimson Tide’s close call against Florida. He called the game an “eye opener” at the time, stating the Crimson Tide needed to be “on the same page.”. This past weekend, the formerly top-ranked Crimson Tide fell at unranked...
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the fifth week of the season. The awards go to Center High School coach Bryan DeLong (Missouri) and Spring Hill High School coach Jason Feeback (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
OAKWOOD — It was a battle for their playoff lives at Spartan Field on Friday. Both White County and West Hall were coming off of devastating losses to the leaders in the Region 7-3A standings, and both were sitting near the bottom of the standings looking for the first region win. Coupled that with the fact that it was raining for most of the first half, and it was all set up for a close, low-scoring game. The Warriors disagreed as they put up 42 points and blanked the Spartans on their homecoming night, 42-0.
Six years ago, the Summit football program was almost shuttered. Now, head coach James Wagner has the Tiger program alive and doing the best they have done in a decade. At the midway point of the 2021 season, 3A Summit sits at 3-2 after a 41-7 win over Middle Park last Friday. It is their first time over .500 this far into the season since finishing 6-4 back in 2011. With the conference schedule looming now for the Tigers, Wagner will attempt to guide his team to its first playoff berth since 2009.
ATLANTA (Sept. 27, 2021) - Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that NC State head football coach Dave Doeren has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week...
DASHER, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply outcoached the other team. This week’s Coach of the Week features Chuck Knapp of the Georgia Christian Generals. Georgia Christian found themselves victorious for the first time...
Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Swore's Eagles defeated Mid-State Athletic Conference opponent Coleman 53-30 to move their record to 5-0 on the season. Currently, Carson City-Crystal is ranked #3 in Division 8.
South Western's Shilo Bivins passed for 305 yards and ran for another 90 yards on Friday. Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes racked up 237 all-purpose yards and four TDs on Friday. Hanover's Chase Roberts was 19 of 21 passing for 371 yards and four TDs last Friday. Each week the York-Adams League...
In his weekly press conference, Cincinnati Bearcats head coach began by noting that he is not the biggest fan of bye weeks. Certainly, there is the benefit of getting healthy and getting rest but he fears that a team can lose its edge and lose its focus on such weeks.
North Hall, White County, and Dawson County spearheaded a crucial week of region play around Northeast Georgia on Friday night. Those three games in Region 7-3A helped point the way for what will be a playoff race down to the final week. North Hall stayed unbeaten atop the standings with another solid performance in a 37-7 over Lumpkin County. The Indians came into the game fresh off their first region win in three years and looking for the upset.
Approximately six months after their Fall II season-finale was cancelled, the Quabbin Regional and Murdock football teams will finally square off Friday night at Alumni Field in Winchendon. Both teams will enter the Week 4 contest with 2-1 records and having played one common opponent: David Prouty. Murdock suffered a...
After a 48-13 win over county rival Seymour on Friday, Brownstown Central football head coach Reed May has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced Monday. The victory was May’s 280th career win at Brownstown. His record with the Braves is...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MaxPreps and the United Soccer Coaches Association announced the boys and girls who have been named MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches High School Players of the Week for their on-field efforts from Sept. 20-26. United Soccer Coaches uses results and statistics provided by MaxPreps.com to select one boy and one girl honoree from each participating state competing during the fall season.
“We’re excited about our progress and our process. We hope we aren’t playing our best football right now because we want to continue to get better,” Woodford County head coach and former Kentucky Wildcat Dennis Johnson said. Woodford County sits at a perfect 5-0 this season and is off to...
