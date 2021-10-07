CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix’s Reed Hastings to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Engineering Emmys

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09osNl_0cKCldgF00

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings will receive the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award during the Television Academy’s 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation, which is scheduled to be held Oct. 21, at the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. LIVE.

Additionally, Dolby will accept the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award for its contributions to TV technology and engineering from its early work on noise reduction and Dolby Stereo to its Dolby Atmos immersive sound and Dolby Vision high dynamic range technologies.

Engineering Emmys will be presented to individuals and companies for eight technologies including ARRI SkyPanel LED soft lights, developed by ARRI; and the Teradek Bolt 4K video transmission system for on-set monitoring, which was developed by Nicolaas Verheem, Marius van der Watt, Dennis Scheftner and Zvi Reznic.

Honored software used by visual effects practitioners include the V-Ray rendering and adaptive ray tracing software, developed by Chaos; the Arnold rendering system, developed by Marcos Fajardo, Alan King and Thiago Ize; Golaem Crowd software for animating crowds, from Golaem; and the Massive crowd simulation software, developed by Stephen Regelous.

The TV Academy will also recognize Cedar Studio audio clearing and restoring tools, from Cedar Audio; and the Scriptation script tools, developed by Steve Vitolo, Felipe A. Mendez P. and Franco Zuccar.

Comments / 1

Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Lessons from Leaders: Netflix’s Reed Hastings

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Many of us still remember those pre-Netflix days of the...
TV & VIDEOS
emmys.com

73rd Engineering Emmy Awards Winners Announced

The Television Academy today announced the recipients of the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards honoring an individual, company or organization for developments in broadcast technology. Kirsten Vangsness, who starred for 15 seasons on the critically acclaimed CBS drama Criminal Minds, returns to host the awards for the sixth consecutive year on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the JW Marriott Hotel, Los Angeles, at L.A. LIVE.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Engineering Emmy Awards Winners Include Reed Hastings, Dolby, More

The Television Academy on Thursday unveiled winners of the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor the best in broadcast tech. Along with eight recipients of Emmy statues this year, the organization said Reed Hastings will receive the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award and Dolby Laboratories the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award. Winners with innovations in everything from rendering and lighting systems to audio and script tools and even a wireless video transmission system that helped social distancing requirements on sets will be celebrated October 21 in a live ceremony at the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. Live. Kirsten Vangsness...
ENTERTAINMENT
FOXBusiness

Netflix's 'Squid Game' is eligible for a Primetime Emmy, Television Academy confirms

The latest Netflix phenomenon "Squid Game" could propel the streamer to success at the upcoming winter awards show season. A Television Academy spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the streaming service is eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration because it was produced "under guidance" from Netflix, an American company, and was distributed in the U.S.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan King
Person
Reed Hastings
GoldDerby

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Which actress should receive the SAG 2022 life achievement award? [POLL]

The Screen Actors Guild will most likely be announcing their life achievement award recipient for 2022 in the near future. Who do you think should be taking home this prestigious trophy chosen by the SAG-AFTRA committee? This event skipped the annual tradition in 2021 for a pre-taped, shortened ceremony. It was three men in a row for the most recent ceremonies, so our guess is that it will be a woman this time. Take our poll below and make your best guess on the selection. All 10 of these actresses in the poll have two things in common with typical decisions...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Yes, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is eligible at 2022 Emmys, but there’s a twist (of course there is)

And the Emmy goes to … “Squid Game”?! Yes, those words could indeed be spoken next year, as Variety reports the Korean-language thriller that has all of the world glued to their TVs is eligible for 2022 Emmys. But there’s a twist. The Netflix ratings juggernaut has to choose whether it wants to compete at the Primetime Emmys or the International Emmys, in accordance with a long-standing rule that prevents shows from double-dipping at both organizations. SEEOscar Experts slugfest: Will voters Bond with ‘No Time to Die’ and Emmy champs Ann Dowd and Jodie Comer? [WATCH] Those who’ve seen “Squid Game” are...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Television Academy#Netflix Co Founder#The Television Academy#The Jw Marriott Hotel#Dolby Stereo#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Vision#Engineering Emmys#Arri Skypanel#Chaos#Cedar Studio#Cedar Audio
filmneweurope.com

EFA Honours Márta Mészáros with Lifetime Achievement Award

BUDAPEST: Hungarian legendary filmmaker Márta Mészáros will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2021. On the occasion of this honourary award and in partnership with the European Film Academy, MUBI will present a focus on Márta Mészáros starting in mid-November 2021, highlighting a selection of her films.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

German Sellers Hit Mipcom With Lots of High-End Crime and Historical Series

German sellers returning to Cannes’s Mipcom TV mart will be packing a wide selection of domestic and international TV fare heavy on high-end crime and historical series. With a market that has become increasingly open to different formats, sales companies see good opportunities for diverse offerings. “Crime is still the most in- demand genre in the market, as well as action,” says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Munich-based Global Screen. “But whatever genre you look at, the main driver remains the story. It needs to be compelling and speak to the audience.” Weber adds that more and more historical...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The festival, which unfolds in the birthplace of the Cinematograph and its creators, the Lumière brothers, is dedicating its 13th edition to its long-time president Bertrand Tavernier, the beloved filmmaker who recently died. During his opening speech, the usually voluble Frémaux had to take a moment to regain...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Steve Buscemi (Trees Lounge, Boardwalk Empire) has wrapped production on his latest directorial effort, The Listener, starring Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson (Passing, Westworld), Deadline has learned. The contained film written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) features only one on-screen role. It tells the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried. Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami, and as Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts now give edge to ‘Belfast’ over ‘The Power of the Dog’ in Best Picture race

As the fall festivals started the Oscar ball rolling in September, Jane Campion‘s Netflix western “The Power of the Dog” skyrocketed to the top of our odds for Best Picture based on the combined Oscar predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. As of Sunday, October 10, the film is still out front overall, but fellow fest favorite “Belfast” has slipped past it in the forecasts of the Expert film journalists we’ve surveyed. It’s close, though. Six Experts are currently betting on Kenneth Branagh‘s period drama about the Troubles in Northern Ireland: Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy