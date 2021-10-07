Netflix’s Reed Hastings to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Engineering Emmys

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings will receive the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award during the Television Academy’s 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation, which is scheduled to be held Oct. 21, at the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. LIVE.

Additionally, Dolby will accept the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award for its contributions to TV technology and engineering from its early work on noise reduction and Dolby Stereo to its Dolby Atmos immersive sound and Dolby Vision high dynamic range technologies.

Engineering Emmys will be presented to individuals and companies for eight technologies including ARRI SkyPanel LED soft lights, developed by ARRI; and the Teradek Bolt 4K video transmission system for on-set monitoring, which was developed by Nicolaas Verheem, Marius van der Watt, Dennis Scheftner and Zvi Reznic.

Honored software used by visual effects practitioners include the V-Ray rendering and adaptive ray tracing software, developed by Chaos; the Arnold rendering system, developed by Marcos Fajardo, Alan King and Thiago Ize; Golaem Crowd software for animating crowds, from Golaem; and the Massive crowd simulation software, developed by Stephen Regelous.

The TV Academy will also recognize Cedar Studio audio clearing and restoring tools, from Cedar Audio; and the Scriptation script tools, developed by Steve Vitolo, Felipe A. Mendez P. and Franco Zuccar.