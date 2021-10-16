CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My daughter, 55, reprimanded me for not giving her a $25 gift certificate and said, ‘You have more money than you know what to do with’

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
The Moneyist: 'You're her mother, not a piggy bank to be shook and chastised if she doesn't hear it rattle'

Michele Goering
10d ago

The way your presenting this it's about money, in that case, First and foremost remove her as executed of your will. Her and her husband's spend thrift ways could effect her distribution of the inheritance . Could it be about just acknowledging her day with a token 25.00$.Also stop buying the grandkids expensive gifts, make them earn there way. It builds character, they might learn how to live on a smaller budget.

Sally Martinez
10d ago

You are not responsible for you daughter and son-in-laws irresponsible spending habits. If you are comfortable discussing her financial difficulties perhaps you can help them attack their debt better and maybe you give her a $$$ amount and let her know it will be deducted from her inheritance when you pass. AND HIRE AN ATTORNEY TO BE THE EXECUTOR OF YOUR WILL.

David Atkinson
10d ago

So the daughter and her husband living beyond their means with no savings want a 70 year ok’d parent to bail them out ? I’d leave a trust for grandkids and the rest to charity

