In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there's nothing worse than getting scammed by Redd. The clever fox is willing to part with works of art for a price, but the majority of his offerings are fake. To purchase the right one, players must inspect these art works closely, to see if they can spot differences from the real thing while on Redd's boat. In a viral post on Reddit, user PandorasPandas has shared an amazing secret about these paintings: the fake ones are blank on the back, but the real thing includes a certification! It's an incredibly small detail, and one that most fans probably never noticed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO