See More, Do More With the 35-inch, 100Hz Curved Gaming Monitor From Sceptre, Only for $412

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge-screen curved gaming monitors are not exactly cheap, and they do not have to be thanks to the 35-inch eye-candy colossus from Sceptre. Carrying a price of $412 on Amazon, this certainly raises the bar for both gaming and productivity thanks to its massive 35-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate that goes up to 100Hz. It is not the thinnest curved gaming monitor out there, but when have curved gaming monitors been this thin?

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
