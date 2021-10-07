See More, Do More With the 35-inch, 100Hz Curved Gaming Monitor From Sceptre, Only for $412
Large-screen curved gaming monitors are not exactly cheap, and they do not have to be thanks to the 35-inch eye-candy colossus from Sceptre. Carrying a price of $412 on Amazon, this certainly raises the bar for both gaming and productivity thanks to its massive 35-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate that goes up to 100Hz. It is not the thinnest curved gaming monitor out there, but when have curved gaming monitors been this thin?
