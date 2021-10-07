CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you remember that The Walking Dead’s Thora Birch is in Hocus Pocus?

By Renee Hansen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years before Thora Birch donned someone else’s face as a Whisperer on The Walking Dead, she starred in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Birch was just 11 years old when she played the role of the Halloween-loving Dani Dennison in the movie. Hocus Pocus is a cult classic Halloween...

HOCUS POCUS 2 (2022): Much Anticipated Sequel To Beloved Classic Film Has Begun Production

Hocus Pocus Sequel Already Sets Its Shooting Location. A TikTok user has eyed the set for the eagerly awaited Disney comedy sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. When the original Hocus Pocus opened in the summer of 1993, it was somewhat of a box-office disappointment with the whale tale Free Willy besting it significantly at the box-office. Free Willy has had its share of mediocre sequels but the first sequel to Hocus Pocus is an event a very long time in the making. Try 28 years so far! Now, a Tik Tok user has eyed the Rhode Island location where the long anticipated movie is going to be shooting and fans couldn’t be more ecstatic.
Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
Kevin Bacon Returns to His Friday the 13th Roots in Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Thriller

Kevin Bacon is stepping back into the horror genre after signing up for a new Blumhouse project to be directed by three time Oscar nominee John Logan. Kevin Bacon, who appeared in the original Friday The 13th, Hollow Man and You Should Have Left, will also executively produce the movie along with Scott Turner Schofield. The film is described as a tale of LGBTQIA+ empowerment which takes place in a gay conversion camp, and was written by Logan, who will be making his directorial debut on the feature. Currently, Theo Germaine is the only other star known to be cast in the untitled project.
14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
Hocus Pocus 2 Spotted Filming In Rhode Island On TikTok

Some movies are seen as staples to the film industry as a whole, regardless of their genre. Movies that fans of all genres and all ages can sit down to watch together. The 1993 witch-centric Halloween film, Hocus Pocus, is that kind of iconic. The movie is still an absolute...
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule: Hocus Pocus, Casper, Ghostbusters, Simpsons and More

What would spooky season be without the Sanderson Sisters? Thanks to Freeform, we’ll never have to find out. The cable network’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 14 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — and while that may seem like a lot, keep in mind that Freeform aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019. (Of course, you can watch Hocus Pocus as many times as you’d like with a subscription to Disney+, but who are we to suggest a commercial-free viewing experience?)
The Walking Dead: Who were those feral cannibals?

The Walking Dead gave viewers quite the horror film in its most recent episode “On the Inside.” We saw Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) battle some gruesome beings in a haunted house. This was Connie’s return episode, and the creators didn’t waste time bringing her right back into the thick of things.
Megan Fox's New Horror Movie Scares up Major Views on Netflix

Netflix's streaming library is packed full of spooky titles as the streamer marks Halloween season, but it is one Megan Fox-starring horror film that is scaring up some massive views on the platform. After making a limited theatrical run in July 2021, Till Death made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1, and it has been enjoying a spot on the streamer's charts ever since.
Hocus Pocus Milkshakes Are Here for Halloween from Carvel

Fans of the 1993 Halloween movie Hocus Pocus can purchase one of the new milkshakes themed after the title. Carvel is now selling three ice cream treats, each based on the witches from the film. The products come while the project is able to be seen on Freeform throughout the month of October. The airing is a part of the channel's 31 Nights of Halloween.
‘Sopranos’ Prequel, ‘Seinfeld’ Lands on Netflix, CBS’ Friday Lineup, ‘Diana’ Musical and a ‘Maid’s Life on Netflix, Horror Via Lego ‘Star Wars’ and Eli Roth

The game of streaming musical chairs brings the immortal Seinfeld to Netflix. HBO Max sheds light on Tony Soprano’s origins in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. CBS launches its new Friday lineup, now including S.W.A.T. Before it opens on Broadway, a musical about Diana bows on Netflix, which also presents a sobering series about a Maid struggling in poverty. As a Halloween curtain raiser, Disney+ offers the whimsical Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, while AMC launches a third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror.
‘13 Minutes’ Trailer: Quiver Distribution’s New Disaster Pic Starring Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Amy Smart & More

13 Minutes follows four families in a Heartland town as they are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival. The trailer starts with people in a state of panic as a tornado outbreak is coming. These families have dealt with tornadoes before, but nothing quite like this. Finally, the families come together and try to make it through the night.
