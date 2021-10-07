Flash Flood Watch issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Jefferson; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tallapoosa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Alabama, including the following areas, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rain has fallen across portions of Central Alabama for several days. Showers and thunderstorms today could produce locally heavy rainfall, mainly east of I-65, which could lead to flash flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts. Some areas in Jefferson and Shelby counties have already received 6 to 13 inches of rainfall, and these areas will be even more prone to flooding.