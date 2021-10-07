CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players protested the NWSL and honored survivors during their first games back since bombshell sex abuse allegations rocked the league

By Meredith Cash
 5 days ago
NWSL players from the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash pause their game and huddle in the center circle to protest the league and honor survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of a former coach.

AP Photo/Steve Dipaola

  • The NWSL has been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of former coach Paul Riley.
  • On Wednesday, teams played the league's first games since the scandal broke late last week.
  • Players from all three games paused play at the sixth minute to protest the NWSL and honor survivors.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

For six years, leadership across the National Women's Soccer League is accused of failing to speak up and went on with "business as usual" after players came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a coach.

No more.

In the first NWSL games since accusations against two-time Coach of the Year Paul Riley were published in a bombshell report from The Athletic's Meg Linehan, players from six different teams joined together to protest the league and honor the former North Carolina Courage head coach's survivors. The players' association issued a statement ahead of Wednesday night's slate of games captioned, "This is not business as usual. #NoMoreSilence ."

During all three of Wednesday night's contests, players from opposing sides stopped play ahead of the six-minute mark and walked towards the center circle, where other teammates, opponents, and the games' referees joined them from the sidelines. The athletes then linked arms in the middle of the field for a full minute as fans applauded and raised signs of support for the players.

First, players from NJ/NY Gotham and the Washington Spirit - a franchise in the throes of its own scandal surrounding a culture of abuse - took the field and, six minutes later, put their game on hold:

Just shy of half an hour later, the Courage and Racing Louisville FC followed suit at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park:

The Houston Dash and Portland Thorns, where Riley was employed when players first reported his inappropriate conduct, rounded out the night in Portland. The Rose City Riveters, the Thorns' famed supporters group, filled Providence Park with cheers and whistles of support as players showed solidarity with those impacted by abuse.

Many fans held signs that read "protect the players," "no more silence," and - perhaps most damningly - "only sorry you got caught."

Linehan's investigation included on-the-record accounts from two of Riley's former players - Sinead Farrelly and Meleana "Mana" Shim - who alleged that the 57-year-old leveraged his position of authority in an attempt to lure players into his bed, coerce them into sex, and force them to kiss one another for his pleasure.

The Courage fired Riley from his head coaching position the day after Linehan published her article. Soon after, the US Soccer Federation revoked his coaching license in response to the "repulsive, unacceptable" behavior. NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned, and general counsel Lisa Levine was fired before the weekend's end, as Linehan's report alleged that Baird, Levine, and other league representatives failed to act upon learning of Farrelly's and Shim's accusations against Riley.

Portland Thorns fans hold "Protect the Players" signs at a game against the Houston Dash.

AP Photo/Steve Dipaola

What comes next in the fight for accountability in the NWSL - which has seen numerous abuse revelations across multiple franchises in recent months - remains to be seen. But players are undoubtedly committed to speaking out against injustice within the league's ranks, as Wednesday night's players' association release made abundantly clear:

"Silence is deafening."

Read the original article on Insider

Related
investing.com

Soccer-NWSL terminates Courage coach Riley following allegations of abuse

(Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behavior. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018...
SOCCER
New York Post

NWSL commissioner resigns amid bombshell abuse allegations

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
netsrepublic.com

NWSL Players, Fans React to Bombshell Report of Abusive Coach

As the National Women’s Soccer League nears the end of its 9th season, an explosive report published by The Athletic in the early hours of September 30th detailed multiple accusations of sexual coercion by Paul Riley, the now-former head coach of the North Carolina Courage. The events described in the report allegedly occurred several years ago while Riley was the coach of other teams, including the NWSL’s Portland Thorns and former Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league team the Philadelphia Independence.
SOCCER
Awful Announcing

NWSL matches won’t be played this weekend following player protests on league inaction on Paul Riley

An investigation from Meg Linehan and Katie Strang published by The Athletic Thursday covered allegations of sexual coercion against NWSL coach Paul Riley across multiple teams and leagues beginning in 2011. That led to Riley being fired from the North Carolina Courage and to league commissioner Lisa Baird issuing a “I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations” statement. But that statement, and the wider story here, sparked a lot of protest from a lot of players. And those protests have now led to this weekend’s NWSL matches being called off.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinead Farrelly
texomashomepage.com

NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of Wednesday night’s National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms in a circle to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. “Tonight, we...
FIFA
The Oregonian

Amid reckoning, Portland Thorns fall to Houston Dash in first game since public abuse allegations against ex-coach Paul Riley

The Portland Thorns took the field Wednesday and played soccer, falling to the Houston Dash 3-2 in the process, and they did it because it was the only way to move forward. Yet, after shocking allegations emerged last week that former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually coerced players -- and that the Thorns’ front office kept the complaints quiet -- Wednesday’s game was about more than soccer.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Us Soccer Federation#The Portland Thorns#Houston Dash#Ap Photo#Athletic#Nwslpa#Nj Ny Gotham#Cbs Sports Soccer
ESPN

Washington Spirit coach banned from NWSL over abuse allegations

The National Women's Soccer League has announced Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke can no longer work in the league following an investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse of players leveled against him. Burke was suspended last month following the abuse claims. Since then a fan group launched a...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

NWSL cancels weekend games in wake of abuse allegations

All National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) games this weekend have been canceled as the league deals with the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against one former coach and multiple different reports of alleged abuse of players. “This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players...
SOCCER
Axios

FIFA opens investigation into NWSL allegations of abuse

FIFA said Friday its judicial bodies have launched an investigation after multiple National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players detailed allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, often at the hands of male coaches. Why it matters: As the international body that governs soccer, FIFA could issue sanctions based on its findings.
MLS
WRAL

In NWSL, Protests and Demands as League Returns to Field

In North Carolina, soccer players from both teams sprinted to midfield to be part of a silent protest of the abuse scandal that has shaken their league. In Portland, Oregon, the home team’s players took the field in shirts bearing the slogan “No More Silence” and demanded — and received — the suspension of a prominent team executive.
ADVOCACY
