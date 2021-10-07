The Hills: New Beginnings Star Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes Her First Child

Celebrating new beginnings. Kaitlynn Carter announced the birth of her son with boyfriend Kristopher Brock via her Instagram account earlier this week. People announced that the couple welcomed Rowan Carter Brock at 2:53 a.m. on September 30th.

The 8lbs., 4 oz. baby is The Hills: New Beginnings star’s first child while Kristopher is a father to a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. Kaitlynn confirmed that she and baby are doing well. “Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” she wrote. She posted a picture of herself breastfeeding Rowan with the added caption, “our chunky little guy.”

The pregnancy was first announced social media in June with a photo showing the silhouette ofgrowing baby bump. Of course, viewers of thewill know that Kaitlynn happily shared the news with the rest of the cast. However, ex-husband Brody Jenner was the last to know because of her worry about his reaction.

Brody and Kaitlynn’s marriage was often stressed by their opposing feelings about having children. So when Kaitlynn and Kristopher started dating in May 2020, they made sure their priorities synced up Kaitlynn revealed during an appearance on HillsCast podcast.

“When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” Kaitlynn explained, “so, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly.”

Upon finding out that she was pregnant, Kaitlynn reacted, “it’s something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course. It took me a while to really absorb it. I’m just really excited. I’ve been really lucky — I haven’t had sickness or anything like that.”

Kaitlynn’s baby shower took place in September and had a full guest list of family and friends, including Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson . “I really wanted a shower that felt more like a party, and that’s exactly what I got!” Kaitlynn gushed at the time, “Thank you to my mom and sister and friends for making the day so memorable and perfect. It was very special to have everyone together in one place again and to let loose and laugh so much!

Congratulations to Kaitlynn and Kristopher !

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage]

