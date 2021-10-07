Paraguay vs. Argentina: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...

SOCCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO