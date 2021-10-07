Paraguay vs. Argentina: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Matchday 10 in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying competition will see sixth-place Paraguay host second-place Argentina in Asuncion on Thursday night. The hosts are 2-5-2 and just two points behind the playoff spot that is given to fourth place. The Copa America champions, meanwhile, are comfortably in second with a 5-3-0 record, looking well on their way to qualify for next year's 2022 World Cup.www.cbssports.com
