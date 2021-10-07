CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bryant Park’s Magical Winter Village Will Open For The Season This Month

By Secret NYC
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21opsZ_0cKCinKS00

This year, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be completely open on the spookiest of days.

New Yorkers can handle ice skating rinks opening up in the fall, but can they handle Christmas on Halloween?! The beloved Winter Village at Bryant Park will open to the public officially at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29 , before All Hallows’ Eve!

As usual, the winter wonderland will feature tons of holiday shops, a pop-up rinkside food hall, and a 17,000-foot free ice skating rink as the centerpiece. (You’ll only have to pay to rent skates if you don’t already have, which cost $18-$33, depending on the day).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEZU5_0cKCinKS00

The pop-up rinkside food hall, called “The Lodge” (by Prime Video), will be a covered, outdoor “après skate escape” where visitors can cozy up with a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree! The open-air market itself also has lots new vendors and eateries, the full list of which will be announced soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcsTV_0cKCinKS00
Bryant Park / Bank of America Winter Village

The rink will be open starting 10/29 and then daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. throughout the season. The only free-admission ice skating rink in NYC, The Rink is completely outdoors, and skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online here . New skate reservation dates will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season. Masks are encouraged , and Bryant Park is continuing to implement additional cleaning protocols throughout the day to ensure high-touch surfaces and shared rental equipment are sanitized and safe for use.

The open-air Holiday Shops will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through January 2, 2022 , featuring over 170 new and returning merchants.

Also in the Holiday Shops, as part of the Small Business Spotlight presented by Bank of America , four New York City minority-owned small businesses with annual revenue of $1 million or less will have the chance to showcase their products in a rent-free booth, made possible by Bank of America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZdRs_0cKCinKS00
Bryant Park / Bank of America Winter Village

So, can the holiday season get here already??

What: Winter Village, find out more on their website here.

Where: Bryant Park, between 40th and 42nd St. & Fifth and Sixth Ave.

When: October 29, 2021 – March 6, 2022

See also: Eataly’s Rooftop Has Transformed Into A Fantastical Forest Of Fall Foliage

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Secret NYC

A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!. Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Listen To A Cascading Waterfall From Your Bed At This Airbnb Less Than 3 Hours From NYC

Escape the city for a secluded, relaxing getaway at this cozy cabin…completely with a mesmerizing waterfall!. This renovated two-bedroom cabin is in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania — about 2 hours and 45 minutes by car from NYC. It’s located steps away from a dazzling waterfall for the most picturesque scenery — and your own personal noise machine courtesy of nature! There are 109 acres to hike on the property, with about half forest and half open fields.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Christmas#New Yorkers#Rinkside Food Hall#The Holiday Shops
Secret NYC

10 Best NYC Neighborhoods For The Most Extravagant Halloween Decor

With spooky season full and thriving, it’s time to take a look at how the city is showing its spirit…and let the All Hallows’ Eve spirit live on through these photos. Sure, there may be some stragglers who put up a ghost or two at the end of the month, but plenty of us have truly been feeling the ghoulish spirits for quite some time now. Several homes around the city have been ready for Halloween since fall officially began (which was in late September)!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 10 Fall Treats Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long In NYC

You can already feel it in the air, now it’s time to taste it!. Fall is officially here and we couldn’t be more excited! Though we’re eager to bundle up in blankets and throw on our favorite flannel, we can’t forget that the best part of fall is it’s delicious flavors! Explore sweets of the season at these NYC spots offering fun and festive treats this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Broadway Will Be Car Free For A New ‘NoMad Piazza Pop Up’

More NYC streets will be car free, similar to the Meatpacking District starting today!. Head to Broadway between 25th Street and 27th Street and explore the new NoMad Piazza Pop Up thanks to the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership, the American Institute of Architects, New York (AIANY), and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Secret NYC

101 Thrilling Things To Do In New York This October

That’s right, New York, it’s October. The time for all of the pumpkins, apples, hot ciders, and Halloween costumes you can get your hands on. Plus it’s still not too cold yet, so there are tons of outdoor activities you can still enjoy, along with foods to try and NYC locales to visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
286
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy