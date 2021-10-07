Bryant Park’s Magical Winter Village Will Open For The Season This Month

This year, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be completely open on the spookiest of days.

New Yorkers can handle ice skating rinks opening up in the fall, but can they handle Christmas on Halloween?! The beloved Winter Village at Bryant Park will open to the public officially at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29 , before All Hallows’ Eve!

As usual, the winter wonderland will feature tons of holiday shops, a pop-up rinkside food hall, and a 17,000-foot free ice skating rink as the centerpiece. (You’ll only have to pay to rent skates if you don’t already have, which cost $18-$33, depending on the day).

The pop-up rinkside food hall, called “The Lodge” (by Prime Video), will be a covered, outdoor “après skate escape” where visitors can cozy up with a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree! The open-air market itself also has lots new vendors and eateries, the full list of which will be announced soon.

The rink will be open starting 10/29 and then daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. throughout the season. The only free-admission ice skating rink in NYC, The Rink is completely outdoors, and skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online here . New skate reservation dates will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season. Masks are encouraged , and Bryant Park is continuing to implement additional cleaning protocols throughout the day to ensure high-touch surfaces and shared rental equipment are sanitized and safe for use.

The open-air Holiday Shops will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through January 2, 2022 , featuring over 170 new and returning merchants.

Also in the Holiday Shops, as part of the Small Business Spotlight presented by Bank of America , four New York City minority-owned small businesses with annual revenue of $1 million or less will have the chance to showcase their products in a rent-free booth, made possible by Bank of America.

So, can the holiday season get here already??

What: Winter Village, find out more on their website here.

Where: Bryant Park, between 40th and 42nd St. & Fifth and Sixth Ave.

When: October 29, 2021 – March 6, 2022