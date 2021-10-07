Carnival Cruise Line to restart cruises out of Charleston in January, the company announced

Starting January, Carnival Cruise Line plans to restart cruises out of Charleston the company announced on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the first cruise from Charleston is set to take place on January 13.

The company said they added Charleston among the other cities on the list that are about to re-open in the period of January and February including Galveston, Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Long Beach, Baltimore and Tampa.

Carnival Cruise Line plans to have its full fleet sailing in the spring.

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

Just like many other businesses, the company is monitoring the situation with the pandemic closely and will act accordingly. Duffy added that the company will enforce pandemic protocols that might change over time as the situation with the pandemic changes.

“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” Duffy added.

For those ships restarting in January and February, Carnival will continue to operate vaccinated cruises under its current policies.