Numbers Continue to Fall in Thursday COVID Update

MWHC numbers continue to show big majority of hospitalized COVID patients are not vaccinated. Remember, these are only individuals who need to be hospitalized because of #COVID19. Please note the under 65 section: 100% of them are unvaccinated. Also remember that some people have other health conditions. Some people were perfectly “healthy”. What they have in common is the need for hospitalization for COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO