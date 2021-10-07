Numbers Continue to Fall in Thursday COVID Update
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,262 new cases of COVID-19 and added 63 deaths from the disease on Thursday as the daily averages continued to decline. The state has recorded 805,511 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. There has been an average of 1,291 cases a day over the past week, a significant drop from the average of 5,538 cases daily at the peak of the delta variant surge on Sept. 1 and 2,080 a week ago.birminghamwatch.org
