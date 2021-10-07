CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘WandaVision’ spinoff about Agatha Harkness in the works, report says

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kathryn Hahn will reportedly return as Agatha Harkness in her own “WandaVision” spinoff show from Disney+ and Marvel Studios, Variety reports. The spinoff series is currently in development with Disney and Marvel. This does not mean the show is confirmed, but merely in the developmental stages. Per Variety, Hahn would...

