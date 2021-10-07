‘WandaVision’ spinoff about Agatha Harkness in the works, report says

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. NBC’s new sci fi entry La Brea saw its numbers slip for its second episode, but not to levels that should raise many concerns. It pulled a 0.64 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic on Tuesday with 5 million total viewers. That was a seventeen percent drop from its premiere, but it still held on to a significant portion of its lead-in audience from The Voice and it was the top-rated scripted show for the night for a second week in a row. The downward trend could continue for a few more weeks which is typical of any Prime Time show after its premiere. But as long as it does not slip too much further, the show should be okay. The supernatural sitcom Ghosts had its premiere last night on CBS, but those numbers will not be available until later today. I will cover that in the next Sci Fi TV Update post.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO