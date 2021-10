The 49ers’ first loss of the season to the Packers in Week 3 opened the door for quarterback discourse that had been pounding the door nearly off its hinges since Trey Lance was drafted third overall. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play particularly well and for the second consecutive week had as many lows as he had highs. Calls among the fan base for a starting quarterback change became as loud as ever in the days following the Packers loss. Those calls, however, are likely fruitless given what we know about head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ quarterback situation.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO