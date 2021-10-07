Why the White House Built a Fake Oval Office for Joe Biden
The set features fake windows that display a digital view of the White House Rose Garden.www.newsweek.com
The set features fake windows that display a digital view of the White House Rose Garden.www.newsweek.com
I can understand a change of location to accommodate more reporters. But the reason for making it look like the oval still wasn’t explained. What difference does it make if he’s in the oval or not. Why fake it? Why not just be honest?
Sad that this administration wants to mislead everyone down to this level. Who cares where Biden is in front of the camera. Sounds like they are trying to turn this into a sitcom. It should be canceled!
Never had (or allowed) to campaign. Now we see why they kept him hidden for the majority of it. High tech runs interference for him through censorship pre-and post election. Mainstream media does whatever they are asked, doesn't matter if it's fact or not. "I can't answer questions or my staff will be mad at me"- can you imagine what other countries must think? Not much. We're certainly not the most respected and feared country in the world anymore. The only thing he knows how to do well is spend other ppls money. He's got that, unlike covid and the vaccines, down to a science.
Comments / 1354