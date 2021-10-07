CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the White House Built a Fake Oval Office for Joe Biden

By Emma Nolan
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The set features fake windows that display a digital view of the White House Rose Garden.

www.newsweek.com

DLM32
5d ago

I can understand a change of location to accommodate more reporters. But the reason for making it look like the oval still wasn’t explained. What difference does it make if he’s in the oval or not. Why fake it? Why not just be honest?

Bryan Jax Fl
5d ago

Sad that this administration wants to mislead everyone down to this level. Who cares where Biden is in front of the camera. Sounds like they are trying to turn this into a sitcom. It should be canceled!

mojorising363
5d ago

Never had (or allowed) to campaign. Now we see why they kept him hidden for the majority of it. High tech runs interference for him through censorship pre-and post election. Mainstream media does whatever they are asked, doesn't matter if it's fact or not. "I can't answer questions or my staff will be mad at me"- can you imagine what other countries must think? Not much. We're certainly not the most respected and feared country in the world anymore. The only thing he knows how to do well is spend other ppls money. He's got that, unlike covid and the vaccines, down to a science.

CBS News

January 6 committee threatens Steve Bannon and others who defy subpoenas

The select committee investigating the deadly Capitol riot is threatening to pursue criminal charges against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with a subpoena into the attack. It comes as President Biden is rejecting Former President Trump's assertion of executive privilege for documents related to January 6. Jessica Levinson, a CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
Axios

Flipping for Trump

Some high-dollar donors to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory put their money behind Rep. Ted Budd, his U.S. Senate primary opponent, after Donald Trump endorsed Budd this year, records show. Why it matters: The former president's endorsement can be literal currency in Republican primary fights. The shifting allegiances between...
NBC News

State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...
NBC News

How the Trump-Biden executive privilege showdown could backfire

Last week, former President Donald Trump said he will “defend executive privilege” in an attempt to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also last week, President Joe Biden rejected Trump’s claim that privilege should apply and authorized the White House records housed at the National Archives to be released to Congress. This suggests we may be heading to the courts.
