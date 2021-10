As a new wave of COVID-19 has ripped through our state, driving cases to some of the worst Montana has seen throughout the pandemic and at the fastest pace in the nation right now, our state’s health care system has been struggling under the strain. In some of our communities, doctors and nurses are being forced to make impossible, tragic choices to ration care. In times like these, Montanans expect and deserve strong leadership and decisive action from their governor.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO