CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant chain sends corporate staff to fill in as cooks, cashiers

By Nexstar Media Wire, WXIN
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248pUE_0cKCfjcV00

( WXIN ) – Starting this week, fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will send about half of its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg .

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers over the next 50 days for its locations across the country. Until it can get enough workers into its restaurants, corporate staff will help fill in.

Raising Cane’s is one of many employers complaining they can’t find workers fast enough to fill a surge in job openings, with a record 10.9 million reported nationwide in July.

For one local McDonald’s, as more dine-in options return, so does the need for workers

Massive aid from the federal government and the rollout of vaccines has supported an economic recovery, providing consumers with the financial wherewithal to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars and shops.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dipped last week to 326,000, in another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession. However, they are still above the 200,000-250,000 range that is viewed as consistent with a healthy labor market.

Raising Cane’s has 530 locations across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Restaurants trying to hire workers to fill high demand

JACKSON, Miss. — Restaurants are one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic. With catering being a big part of the holidays, restaurants are trying to fill the high demand. Restaurant owner Jeff Good believes the pandemic is still causing a great deal of stress. "We are all just working...
JACKSON, MS
Washington Post

Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

'It's all hands on deck': Fast food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will send HALF of its corporate workers into kitchens to work as fry cooks and cashiers as it struggles to hire staff

Chicken joint Raising Cane's is turning office workers into cashiers and cooks temporarily - putting them up in hotels at company expense - to help shore up its labor force amid a worker shortage and rising wages. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company will deploy a third of its 750 corporate...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Chains#Labor Market#Food Drink#Wxin#Bloomberg#Mcdonald#Americans#The Associated Press#Texomashomepage Com
Complex

Raising Cane’s Sends Corporate Employees to Work in Restaurants Amid Staff Shortages

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers sent hundreds of corporate members this week to various restaurant locations across the United States to help deal with staffing shortages, The Hill reports.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Amid Hiring Apocalypse, Raising Cane’s Is Sending Its Corporate Staff to Work the Fryers

Starting this week, Louisiana-born fast-food chain Raising Cane’s will deploy half of its corporate staff to work in restaurants across the U.S., Bloomberg reports, citing a challenging hiring market and staff shortages across its 530 locations nationwide. In other words: the general premise of Undercover Boss just became part of the company’s working business model.
FOOD & DRINKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Raising Cane’s is enlisting HQ employees to recruit fry cooks and cashiers

Raising Cane’s has sent 200 employees from its corporate headquarters in Dallas—half the workforce there—to its restaurants around the country on a singular mission:. Do whatever they can to hire and onboard 10,000 new workers in the next 50 days. “They are helping interview people, they’re helping attract people, they’re...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

Changes in store for Charlotte-born restaurant chain

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-born Viva Chicken has a new look. The fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie chicken joint has adopted a new logo and packaging as part of efforts to position the brand for the future, says Gerald Pulsinelli, CEO. [Viva Chicken taking its Peruvian flavors to SC in expansion]. “It’s really going...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

5 reasons to be cautious about the restaurant chain recovery

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Subway, Quiznos and Blimpie were rapidly growing before they met the sandwich curse. The reason for their problems? They depend too much on lunch, says RB’s The Bottom Line. Oath...
ECONOMY
vicksburgnews.com

Why do chain restaurants struggle or not succeed in Vicksburg?

Vicksburg has a tendency for chain restaurants to fail while local establishments thrive. It begs the question, “Why?”. People on social media are complaining about Starbucks and how it is not open all day. People are saying it’s the supply chain, it’s a staffing problem or it’s a training problem. Many years ago Red Lobster was here, but it didn’t last that long. People speculated on the reasoning behind it, but for whatever reason, it failed. Margaritaville and the Landshark Grill didn’t last for very long either. They spent a bunch of money and really gave Vicksburg a first-class venue, but it failed.
RESTAURANTS
KTLA

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August as delta variant surged

One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

509
Followers
318
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy