CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Wells, CA

Tennis player Andy Murray asks for help: He says wedding ring was stolen while in Indian Wells for BNP Paribas Open

By Angela Chen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Andy Murray Stolen Wedding Ring BNP Paribas, News Channel 3 in the Morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHzqW_0cKCfijm00

(CNN) It's safe to say that Andy Murray has had a nightmare while preparing for the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells this week -- and it has nothing to do with playing tennis. The three-time grand slam champion posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after losing both his sneakers and, more importantly, his wedding ring. The ordeal began after the 34-year-old returned from dinner, saying his trainers were beginning to smell after practicing for hours under the Californian sun.

So he decided to let them dry out underneath the car when he got back to his hotel.

After leaving them to air overnight, Murray returned in the morning to find his sneakers gone, meaning he was forced to find another pair in preparation for his match against Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

Annoying? Yes. End of the world? Probably not. But unfortunately for the Scot, he had forgotten one important fact.

Andy Murray has asked fans to help him find his wedding ring.

"As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me 'where's your wedding ring?', and I was like 'oh no,'" Murray explained, trying to hold back laughter in a video message. "I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I'm playing because I can't play with it on my hand. So my wedding ring has been stolen as well."

By the sheepish look on Murray's face, it's safe to say the news hasn't gone down well with his wife Kim Sears, whom he married in 2015 and has four children with.

"Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home so I want to try to find it," he continued. "So if anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful so I can try to get it back and get to the bottom of it."

Murray wrote a caption to accompany his plea for help, writing: "Yes I know I'm an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help."

Here's hoping someone can help Murray recover from his latest double fault.

The post Tennis player Andy Murray asks for help: He says wedding ring was stolen while in Indian Wells for BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Andy Murray vs Adrian Mannarino Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

In the opening round of the Indian Wells Masters 2021, World No. 121 and wildcard entrant Andy Murray will take on World No. 58 Adrian Mannarino. Andy Murray is the most experienced player at this year’s Indian Wells Masters along with John Isner as they are the only two players who have ever reached the finals as there will be a new title winner this year. Murray comes from a quarter-final defeat to eventual champion Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Moselle Open and then from a 2nd round defeat to eventual champion Casper Ruud at the 2021 San Diego Open.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Wells, CA
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
BBC

Andy Murray appeals for help finding lost wedding ring

Andy Murray is "in the bad books at home" after losing his wedding ring. In a video posted on Instagram, the tennis star explained how he ties his wedding ring to his trainers when playing and that he had been airing them under his car after they became smelly.
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray finds top form after recovering wedding ring in Indian Wells

Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his best tennis as he beat Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. The former world number one left his ring tied to the shoes which he put out to dry under his car overnight as he was preparing for the tournament in Indian Wells earlier this week.
TENNIS
Reuters

Murray makes online plea to help find stolen wedding ring

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Airing his sweaty tennis shoes outside a California hotel room has landed Andy Murray in trouble at home after the shoes were stolen - along with his wedding ring tied to one of the laces. Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, has played with his...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Kim Sears
Reuters

Tennis-Murray reunited with wedding ring, stinky shoes

(Reuters) - Andy Murray was “back in the good books” with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and stinky shoes were returned to him. Murray said on Twitter that his shoes reeked so badly in his car that he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his hotel in California overnight to air them out.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#News Channel 3#Cnn#Californian
wsau.com

Tennis-Murray says Raducanu’s defeat at Indian Wells a ‘little bump’

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu’s defeat in her first match since winning the U.S. Open was a “little bump”, fellow Briton Andy Murray said, backing the 18-year-old to deal with expectations and disappointment in a mature way. Qualifier Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches en route to the...
TENNIS
AFP

Crafty Murray underscores value of experience in win over Alcaraz

Andy Murray rallied to win an inter-generational battle against teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, reaching the third round at the Indian Wells Masters along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Murray, who has touted Alcaraz as a future world number one, defeated the talented 18-year-old 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with third-seeded German Zverev, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 winner over American Jenson Brooksby. Greece's Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced in the combined WTA and ATP hard court event with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain's Pedro Martinez. Murray, still battling to return from injuries that have seen his ranking fall to 121 in the world, raced to an early 3-0 lead before Alcaraz -- who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month -- found his range and regained a break.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Composed Zverev slips past Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medallists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction. The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the combined women's and men's tennis tournament in the California desert. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio. Third-seeded Zverev will next face the winner of another third round match between Gael Monfils of France and hard-hitting South African Kevin Anderson.
TENNIS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Leylah Fernandez’s next tournament confirmed, will feature at the Indian Wells Open 2021

Ever since her fantastic run at the 2021 US Open where she finished as the runner-up, Canada’s teen sensation Leylah Fernandez‘s return to the WTA Tour has been long-awaited. Despite the WTA Tour going on a 1-week break after the conclusion of the US Open, Fernandez had not confirmed where will she play next keeping the fans puzzled.
SPORTS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy