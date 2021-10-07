CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Peru markets cheer Cabinet reshuffle after hard-left PM exits

By Marco Aquino
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds analyst comment, background)

LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s currency and equities markets rose strongly on Thursday, seeming to cheer a partial cabinet reshuffle by President Pedro Castillo, who replaced his far-left prime minister with a more moderate official.

The sol currency bounced around 1.3% after having marked a record low the previous day amid political uncertainty and clashes within the government in the world’s second-largest producer of copper.

Castillo swore in Mirtha Vasquez, a left-leaning former head of Congress, as prime minister on Wednesday, replacing Guido Bellido, whose brash style had rattled investors and the Andean country’s opposition-led Congress.

The move hinted at a shift toward the center for Castillo’s young administration, after he swept to power in late July pledging to shake up the mining sector and boost spending. His government has been a mix of moderates and more hard-left politicians allied to his Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party.

J.P. Morgan said the move - along with confirmation of central bank head Julio Velarde earlier this week - would help the government build bridges with the centrist parties in Congress, avoid “extreme agendas” and lower market risk.

“The political actions unveiled this week should help to mollify the multiple concerns that have weighed on local assets in the last four months,” the bank added.

A selective index of Peruvian stocks rose 5%, while dollar-denominated sovereign bond prices rose across the curve, with the 2031 bond adding over 1 point to trade at 99.987 cents on the dollar, its highest since Sept 27.

The 2050 bond was up nearly two cents.

Bellido had threatened to nationalize natural gas resources in Peru and also call a “vote of confidence” in Congress in defense of a Cabinet ally, a move that risked creating a political crisis between lawmakers and the government.

Castillo made seven changes to his Cabinet of 18 ministers in total, replacing the mining minister and under-fire labor minister, while keeping in place moderates such as Economy Minister Pedro Francke and Foreign Minister Oscar Maurtua.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments

AMMAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's prime minister reshuffled his cabinet on Monday for the fourth time since taking office a year ago, creating a new investment ministry as part of moves officials said will give him more scope to tackle social and economic problems. Premier Bisher al Khasawneh appointed...
WORLD
Reuters

New Peru PM says redrafting constitution is not a priority

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s new prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said redrafting the country’s pro-market constitution is not currently a priority for the government, despite it having been a key campaign promise. “This government is not proposing (to change the constitution) and won’t propose that overnight,” Vasquez said during one of...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Peru President Names Woman Environmentalist As New PM

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo accepted the resignation of his prime minister Wednesday and replaced him with a female environmental activist. Under Peruvian law, the prime minister's resignation automatically triggered that of the entire cabinet. Hours later, Castillo swore in environmental and human rights activist Mirtha Vasquez, 46, as his new...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Peru President Announces PM's Resignation

Peru's president Pedro Castillo announced on Wednesday the resignation of his Prime Minister after just two months in office, a move that triggered the resignation of his entire cabinet. "Today I inform the country that we have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom we thank for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
mining.com

Peru president picks moderate cabinet criticized by his party

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo replaced a prime minister accused of terrorist sympathies with a less controversial choice in a bid to improve his administration’s sour relations with lawmakers. Former head of congress Mirtha Vasquez was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday evening, replacing the outgoing Guido Bellido. The move...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Reshuffle#Currency#Andean#Marxist#Peruvian
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Pentagon's Vaccine Mandate Deadline Nears But Hundreds of Thousands of the US Service Remain Unvaccinated

As the Pentagon's first compliance deadlines approach, hundreds of thousands of U.S. military members remain unvaccinated or just partly vaccinated against COVID-19. Data of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated U.S. Military Members. In a recently published article in MSN News, since August, when Defense Department officials, acting on an order from President...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy