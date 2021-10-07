CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Venezuela blames US veto for delay in COVID-19 funds from IMF

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oodz_0cKCeW8900
© Getty Images

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that her country has not yet received funding from an International Monetary Funds (IMF) program meant to help countries combat COVID-19 due to disputes about the government's legitimacy, according to report from Reuters.

Rodríguez has blamed the lack of funding access on the United States' veto while speaking at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The U.S. is the IMF's largest shareholder, and it has sanctioned Venezuelan institutions in an effort to get rid of President Nicolás Maduro, a socialist whom the U.S. has accused of election-rigging and violating of human rights.

"Venezuela reiterates its denunciation that the IMF refuses to deliver our people the $5 billion our country is owed to fight the pandemic," Rodríguez said.

The IMF had previously granted Venezuela $5 billion in funding as part of its $650 billion global effort to help poorer countries fight back against the coronavirus pandemic. However, Venezuela has been prevented from using the funds over questions about who is Venezuela's rightful leader.

Juan Guaidó is recognized by the United States as the rightful Venezuelan leader and said in September that access to the funds would be discussed at an internationally mediated negotiation in Mexico City, where talks have previously been held over similar matters.

A State Department spokesperson said Thursday that the agency was aware of statements made by Rodríguez but that only governments recognized by the IMF could access funding from the IMF.

"We welcome further agreement among all political actors in Venezuela to allow for unfettered and transparent access to humanitarian assistance," the State Department said in a statement Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

U.S. Sanctions Blamed as Venezuela Laments Frozen Order for Medicine

A $12.7 million order of critical medicines and medical supplies, placed by Venezuela’s development bank with the Pan American Health Organization, has been held up for more than two months as an indirect result of U.S. sanctions. The request, frozen by the Portuguese bank Novo Banco, covers more than 30 million syringes; 6 million vaccines against measles, mumps, and rubella; 5.5 million diphtheria and tetanus vaccines; 2 million polio vaccines; and 1 million yellow fever vaccines. It comes as the country has struggled with a punishing economic crisis and has battled notable upticks in vaccine-preventable disease in recent years — diphtheria and measles, in particular.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Pentagon's Vaccine Mandate Deadline Nears But Hundreds of Thousands of the US Service Remain Unvaccinated

As the Pentagon's first compliance deadlines approach, hundreds of thousands of U.S. military members remain unvaccinated or just partly vaccinated against COVID-19. Data of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated U.S. Military Members. In a recently published article in MSN News, since August, when Defense Department officials, acting on an order from President...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Juan Guaidó
wibqam.com

Myanmar military blames economic situation on COVID-19 waves

(Reuters) – The economic difficulties in Myanmar have been caused by two waves of COVID-19 infections and the government is doing its best to resolve the situation as soon as possible, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Thursday. The central bank had also been unable to meet local demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Guatemala transfers prosecutor who pursued former dictator

Guatemala’s attorney general has transferred the prosecutor leading the office that took former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt and other former military officers to trial for crimes against humanity.Attorney General Consuelo Porras moved Hilda Pineda to a new office pursuing crimes against tourists. Pineda confirmed Monday that she was transferred. The United States had already announced it was pulling its financial support from Porras’ agency and yanked her U.S. visa, saying it considers her an obstacle to the fight against corruption in Guatemala In July, Porras faced international criticism for removing Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the country’s Special Prosecutor...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Biden administration delivers brusque message to Pakistan

A senior US official visiting Islamabad has made clear to Pakistan that the Biden administration has downgraded the bilateral relationship. On the eve of her arrival, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, used a public event in Mumbai to lay out in blunt terms the new parameters of US-Pakistan relations, stressing there would be no equivalence with Washington’s deepening ties to India.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Covid 19#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Venezuelan#Reuters#The State Department
News 8 WROC

US envoy: US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. Last year, Mexico pulled foreign agents’ immunity from prosecution and imposed strict limits on their contacts with their Mexican […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Metro International

Kremlin blames record COVID-19 deaths on slow vaccination rate

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, with the Kremlin blaming the slow pace of vaccinations and a more virulent virus. Cases are rising after a third wave over the summer and officials are considering bringing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

US deaths from COVID-19 surpass 700,000

The U.S. has hit 700,000 fatalities from COVID-19, a milestone marked by the spread of the delta variant as well as readily available vaccines that largely prevent serious illness and death. Health experts and the Biden administration blame this latest surge on the tens of millions of Americans who have declined vaccination.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

354K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy