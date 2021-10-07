CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Hard' trailer: Nina Dobrev gets catfished by Jimmy O. Yang

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPCQt_0cKCeUMh00
Nina Dobrev stars in the new romantic comedy "Love Hard." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love Hard.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer, a Los Angeles woman searching for love on a dating app.

The preview shows Natalie (Dobrev) fall for Tag (Darren Barnet), a handsome East Coaster. When Natalie goes to surprise him over the holidays, she discovers she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).

Josh (Yang) agrees to help actually set up Natalie and Tag but finds himself falling for Natalie.

Love Hard is written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing and directed by Hernán Jiménez. The film co-stars Harry Shum Jr., James Aito and Mikaela Hoover.

Love Hard premieres Nov. 5 on Netflix.

Dobrev is known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, while Yang portrayed Jian-Yang on Silicon Valley. Barnet plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

