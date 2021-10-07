Stars Who Abandoned Their Mansions
If you've been following the bullish real estate trends since that bitter bubble of 2008, it probably seems counterintuitive that anyone could lose money selling a home. Skyrocketing sales in the sector have been called an "inflation storm" by Market Watch as both buyers and outsized investors with ominous names like Blackstone take advantage of historically low rates, routinely paying thousands over the asking price to outbid the parade of prospective purchasers.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0