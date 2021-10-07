CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Stars Who Abandoned Their Mansions

By Gino Orlandini
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been following the bullish real estate trends since that bitter bubble of 2008, it probably seems counterintuitive that anyone could lose money selling a home. Skyrocketing sales in the sector have been called an "inflation storm" by Market Watch as both buyers and outsized investors with ominous names like Blackstone take advantage of historically low rates, routinely paying thousands over the asking price to outbid the parade of prospective purchasers.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Daily News

'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Looks To Sell Renovated L.A. Mansion for $5.5M

“Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis has placed his remodeled Los Angeles mansion back on the market for $5.5 million. The interior designer, known for his volatile personality and show-stopping home remodels, starred in a reality TV show that followed his personal and professional antics. Now, for a fan of the designer's aesthetic, this L.A. abode is move-in ready—with no renovation or reality TV drama required.
REAL ESTATE
triathlete.com

Recalled: The Stars Who Raced Malibu

Last weekend, hundreds of triathletes took to the shores of Zuma Beach in Southern California to compete in the famed Malibu Triathlon. While the 2021 event brought out the best athletes in the world, thanks to the Super League Triathlon series finale, the celebrity division draws big names from the big (and small) screens. This year was no exception, with celebs like Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”), Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”), and more racing in relays or individually while raising money to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. They join a long list of active A-listers (and, uh, B and C-listers, too) who have dipped their toes in triathlon over the last two decades. Here’s a glimpse at some of the stars who have swam, biked, or ran their way through Malibu in the past.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
kiss951.com

Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting Bloodied Pictures While Pregnant

Kylie Jenner has been criticized on social media for a Halloween photoshoot in which her naked pregnant body is drenched in fake blood. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second child with Travis Scott; they also have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner is also due to release her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kiss951.com

Kim Kardashian Takes Fans Through Kylie Jenner’s Spooky Dinner

Kim Kardashian has shared videos of sister Kylie Jenner’s “intimate” and “spooky” A Nightmare On Elm Street-themed dinner. Taking to Instagram Monday night (October 11), Kim, 40, took fans on a tour of 24-year-old Jenner’s LA home, which had been transformed into a nightmarish dinner setting. Complete with the Elm St. street sign, bloodied candles, dead roses and even an actor dressed as Friday The 13th‘s Jason Voorhees.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Aaliyah Top List of Most-Searched Halloween Costumes

Travis Scott leads the list of most-searched celebrity and musician costumes for Halloween 2021, according to a new survey. The rapper takes the top slot ahead of Ariana Grande and the late Aaliyah, with Marshmello and Cardi B rounding out the Top Five. The new data, commissioned by creative resource, Design Bundles, focused on the top 500 artists with the most streams according to Rolling Stone, along with Forbes’ list of the 100 top-earning celebrities. This list was then analyzed to see which of these celebrities had the most searches in the U.S. for costumes based on their look. Amazon Buy: Astroworld Mask...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Nelly
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Reese Witherspoon
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
My 1053 WJLT

Supposedly This Abandoned Mansion Was Built For Taylor Swift’s Parents

The house which was built for Taylor Swift's parents now sits abandoned and forgotten on a huge piece of land. You would never think that a place like this would be abandoned by an artist like Taylor Swift. but it was actually built for her parents which never got finished. She built the house for her parents, but the house was never finished and lived in. The house was abandoned in 2011 according to the YouTube video and sits at 23,000 square feet. The mansion is massive and is unknown how many bedrooms and bathrooms there are since the crew was unable to go into the home.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Kathy Hilton used to use newspapers to track down Paris

Kathy Hilton used to call up newspapers to help her locate her daughter Paris. Paris Hilton's mum Kathy used to call up newspapers to track down her daughter. The mother of the socialite and reality TV star revealed how she would use the media to find out where she was during her clubbing days.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Real Estate Trends#Market Watch#Blackstone#Stat#The New York Post#Nba
Distractify

R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 — born Emani Johnson — has reportedly passed away. She was just 22 years old. Emani 22, who is also known for her singles “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Dripomatic,” is believed to have died in Los Angeles. However, since false death rumors tend to run rampant, it can be hard to believe the news. But, it looks like it's true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy