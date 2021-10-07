Knights lash Lakers, place third at Jimmy John’s tournament

The Rebels traveled to Marshall this past weekend to participate in the Jimmy John’s Classic. Pool play Friday night was against Hutchinson and Brandon-Evansville, two competitive teams. MCC’s first match up against Hutchinson started off rocky. The Rebels allowed their opponent to jump ahead early in the set. Defensively, MCC struggled throughout and Hutchinson easily took the first game 11-25. The Rebels started off the second set much better. MCC’s offense and serving was dominant and their defense quickly came back around. Hutchinson fought back and made the Rebels earn each and every point. MCC was able to come out on top for game two 25-23. The final set started off well again for MCC. The Rebels gained a four point advantage, but struggled to keep it. MCC made multiple errors in a row up at the net which cost them the game 11-15. MCC’s next matchup was against the Brandon-Evansville Chargers. The Rebels started the first set with a few defensive errors. The girls eventually bounced back midway through the game with better passing and big swings at the net. Both teams fought equally throughout the set, but the Chargers came out on top 23-25. MCC started off set two with a big lead. The Rebels were more consistent with their serve receive and digging. Each and every player was having a great game, which made for an easy 25-10 win. Game three started off poorly again for the Rebels. They allowed their opponent to gain a large lead early on in the set. Even though they fought back, MCC fell 11-15.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO