Knights lash Lakers, place third at Jimmy John’s tournament

By Kevin Kyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth-ranked (Class A) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights made short work of a young Lakeview Lakers team Thursday night in Tyler, claiming a quick and comfortable Camden Conference volleyball sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-5. Young themselves, in terms of experience, the Knights (17-9) heeded the advice of head coach Daynica Brown in not taking the Lakers lightly.

