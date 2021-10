ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Pepsi Beverages North America has cut the ribbon on its newest facility in Colorado. The 283,500-square-foot state-of-the-art the facility is the size of nearly 6 football fields and will be home to nearly 550 employees, including 50 new jobs, said Pepsi. Located at the Pecos Logistics...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO