Uganda survey finds 78% of buildings do not comply with building codes
A survey of buildings in 11 Ugandan cities has found that a little over a fifth comply with the country’s Building Control Act. The two-month-long investigation was carried out by Uganda’s National Building Review Board (NBRB) and covered 3,333 works in progress and 2,606 completed buildings. It looked at the projects’ approved building plans, permission to begin work, occupation permits, professional engagement and drainage system, among others criteria.www.globalconstructionreview.com
