When Vanguard is 13X more expensive
Something very rare has just happened in financial markets: A startup called Daffy is challenging Vanguard Group on price. And by a huge margin. Why it matters: Vanguard Group is renowned for its low fees. It has saved investors billions, not only by charging them very little to manage their money, but also by forcing its competitors to lower their own fees in response. So it's astonishing to see a startup offering a rival product to Vanguard's at a tenth of the cost.www.axios.com
