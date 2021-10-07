CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

When Vanguard is 13X more expensive

By Felix Salmon
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something very rare has just happened in financial markets: A startup called Daffy is challenging Vanguard Group on price. And by a huge margin. Why it matters: Vanguard Group is renowned for its low fees. It has saved investors billions, not only by charging them very little to manage their money, but also by forcing its competitors to lower their own fees in response. So it's astonishing to see a startup offering a rival product to Vanguard's at a tenth of the cost.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Why energy is more expensive

The price of gasoline at U.S. pumps is up by about 50% in the last year, as energy prices climb around the world. Axios’ Kate Marino says it could affect our post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, Latina entrepreneurs show resilience despite the pandemic. And, manatees are dying in droves off the...
TRAFFIC
advisorhub.com

Bank of America, JPMorgan Make It More Expensive to Stay Unvaxxed

Bank of America on Friday notified employees, including those at its brokerage Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, that if they submit proof of their vaccination against Covid 19 by year-end to the company, they will preserve 100% of an annual $500 wellness credit per person. The credit will be applied to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketplace.org

Climate change is going to make buying a home even more expensive

Buying a house these days is not cheap. Case-Shiller national home price index numbers were released Tuesday, telling us average prices in big American cities. The index posted an annual gain of 19.7% in July, the highest rate of appreciation since the index was launched in 1987. The Mortgage Bankers...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
Axios

AR company Magic Leap raises $500 million from "existing investors"

Magic Leap, a Plantation, Florida-based augmented reality company, raised $500 million at a $2 billion post-money valuation from unspecified "existing investors." Why it matters: This is a company that lives up to its name, at least in terms of separating VCs from their money, as Magic Leap has now raised nearly twice as many dollars as its current valuation. Maybe that's why none of those return backers are eager to be identified.
BUSINESS
investing.com

When More And More Investors Want Out

Remember the trade war a few years back? The whole goal had been to shrink our trade deficit with China in an effort to enhance the U.S. economy’s prospects. Perhaps unfortunately, the U.S. government responded to the coronavirus crisis with far too much stimulus. On the fiscal side, we handed out $5 trillion to the “people.” On the monetary side, the Federal Reserve printed $4.5 trillion for investors to gorge on a seemingly endless supply of money.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Vanguard Group#Nobel Peace Prize#Startup#Daf#Fidelity#Schwab
lamarledger.com

Almost everything a person needs to buy is more expensive. Blame the pandemic.

Consider a jar of peanut butter, or maybe a truckload of it if you’re running a large food bank, to illustrate inflation. In 2019, Community Food Share spent about $40,000 for a truck full of peanut butter. In July, the same truckload cost $47,000, said Julia McGee, the Louisville-based food bank’s spokeswoman.
GAS PRICE
ourcommunitynow.com

Bloomberg Wealth: Brace Yourself for More Expensive Energy Bills

Wherever in the world you’re reading this, you’re likely just a few weeks away from a massive energy bill, if you haven’t been slammed with one already. Oil and gas prices are soaring globally. Low supply + high demand from a recovering economy = higher prices to move and make stuff.
TRAFFIC
CW33

Why coffee could soon be even more expensive

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers’ costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year. After hovering for years near $1 per...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
401ktv.com

Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
63K+
Followers
26K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy