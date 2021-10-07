CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where does your city rank? Violent crimes increase in Texas for 2020

( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday, October 1 the release of their annual crime report, a collaborative effort of more than 1,200 sheriffs and chiefs of police in Texas.

View the full 121-page 2020 Crime in Texas Report from the Texas Department of Public Safety

The 2020 Crime in Texas Report shows a decrease in total instances of crimes reported, but a marked increase in violent crimes, highlighted by a dramatic increase in instances of aggravated assault and murder as compared to 2019.

The 2020 Crime in Texas report begins with the 2020 Texas Crime Index, which is reported by both rate and volume.

The crime rate is the number of identifiable offenses per 100,000 population, a statistic that allows law enforcement agencies to compare crime rates between years without the impact of population change.

Where Does Your City Rank?

The 2020 Crime in Texas Report gave individual crime statistics for several cities and counties in Texas.

Based on the data for 41 cities with population sizes over 100,000, the crime rate for each city was calculated to determine how many crimes occurred per 100,000 population.

Using the crime rate statistic, these 40 cities were compared to one another to determine which city had the lowest overall crime rate.

The data for instances of violent crime were also used to calculate the violent crime rate for each city. The rates of crime are per 100,000 population.

Where does your city rank in terms of overall crime rate and violent crime rate? Find out below:

Overall Crime Rate Rankings

Rank City Name Overall
Crime Rate
1 Allen 1017.39
2 Frisco 1057.73
3 McKinney 1070.39
4 Sugar Land 1118.07
5 Carrolton 1351.02
6 League City 1464.92
7 Pearland 1524.05
8 El Paso 1557.45
9 Laredo 1762.61
10 Plano 1796.51
11 Round Rock 1804.60
12 McAllen 2015.65
13 Lewisville 2051.44
14 College Station 2073.14
15 Richardson 2076.66
16 Grand Prairie 2169.15
17 Brownsville 2250.76
18 Midland 2436.74
19 Denton 2449.35
20 Abilene 2543.10
21 Edinburg 2546.12
22 Killeen 2564.48
23 Garland 2804.69
24 Irving 2881.35
25 Pasadena 2901.18
26 Arlington 3078.47
27 Odessa 3301.98
28 San Angelo 3333.01
29 Fort Worth 3333.91
30 Wichita Falls 3333.91
31 Tyler 3483.48
32 Mesquite 3965.33
33 Waco 4062.61
34 Austin 4098.17
35 Corpus Christi 4101.50
36 San Antonio 4200.13
37 Dallas 4291.03
38 Amarillo 4515.32
39 Beaumont 4534.71
40 Lubbock 5366.09
41 Houston 5434.76
Values are determined by adding all crimes, dividing them by the total population, and multiplying that by 100,000

Violent Crime Rate Rankings

Rank City Name Violent
Crime Rate
1 Sugar Land 55.99
2 McAllen 85.05
3 Frisco 86.07
4 Allen 97.03
5 Pearland 99.12
6 Carrolton 112.88
7 League City 114.91
8 Richardson 127.22
9 McKinney 134.40
10 Round Rock 135.91
11 Plano 154.07
12 College Station 179.59
13 Grand Prairie 246.71
14 Denton 266.31
15 Garland 287.37
16 Lewisville 292.42
17 Edinburg 314.04
18 El Paso 316.07
19 Irving 320.20
20 Laredo 322.39
21 San Angelo 349.50
22 Midland 364.71
23 Wichita Falls 385.01
24 Brownsville 402.45
25 Abilene 408.67
26 Tyler 436.48
27 Mesquite 436.58
28 Austin 466.87
29 Arlington 530.42
30 Fort Worth 555.78
31 Pasadena 571.25
32 Waco 640.31
33 Killeen 666.38
34 San Antonio 715.11
35 Odessa 807.68
36 Amarillo 836.26
37 Corpus Christi 841.51
38 Dallas 844.74
39 Lubbock 1089.47
40 Beaumont 1226.38
41 Houston 1255.88
Values are determined by adding all violent crimes, dividing them by the total population, and multiplying that by 100,000

Crime Rate in 2020

According to the report, the overall crime rate decreased by 4% statewide, with 112.6 fewer crimes committed per 100,000 population in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Overall property crime also saw a decrease statewide of 5.9%, with 2,223.9 instances per 100,000 population in 2020 as compared to 2,363.7 per 100,000 population reported in 2019.

Violent crimes, however, saw an increase of 6.6% per 100,000 population, with a rate of 442.9 violent crimes per 100,000 reported in 2020 compared to a rate of 415.6 violent crimes per 100,000 in 2019.

Offense 2019 Rate 2020 Rate % Change Rate Change
Murder 4.8 6.6 ↑ 35.6% ↑ 1.8
Rape 50.5 45.4 ↓ 10.2% ↓ 5.1
Robbery 99.5 91.1 ↓ 8.4% ↓ 8.4
Aggravated Assault 260.7 299.8 ↑ 15% ↑ 39.1
Burglary 387.7 367.9 ↓ 5.1% ↓ 19.8
Larceny – Theft 1,711.5 1,571.6 ↓ 8.2% ↓ 139.9
Motor Vehicle Theft 264.5 284.4 ↑ 7.5% ↑ 19.9
TOTAL 2,666.7 2,779.3 ↓ 4% ↓ 112.6
Rates indicate the number of crimes reported per 100,000 population

In terms of percentage, murder saw the sharpest increase, jumping 35.6% per 100,000 population, followed by aggravated assault, which jumped 15% per 100,000 population.

Crime Volume in 2020

The report then lists the total volume of crimes committed, which is the aggregate sum of the offenses across the state.

These numbers confirmed the trends shown by crime rate data, indicating a lower overall total of offenses, with a higher number of violent offenses committed.

Nearly 10,000 more violent crimes (murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) occurred in 2020 as compared to 2019, most notable by the amount of 524 more murders in 2020 as compared to 2019.

There were also over 12,000 more instances of aggravated assault in 2020 compared to 2019, as well as 6,817 more instances of motor vehicle theft.

Rape, robbery, burglary, and larceny all saw decreases of over 1,000 individual instances of the offense across the state.

Offense 2019 2020 % Change Real Change
Murder 1,403 1,927 ↑ 37.3% ↑ 524
Rape 14,656 13,327 ↓ 9.1% ↓ 1,329
Robbery 28,854 26,750 ↓ 7.3% ↓ 2,104
Aggravated Assault 75,595 88,030 ↑ 16.4% ↑ 12,435
Burglary 112,405 108,015 ↓ 3.9% ↓ 4,390
Larceny – Theft 496,279 461,421 ↓ 7% ↓ 34,858
Motor Vehicle Theft 76,687 83,504 ↑ 8.9% ↑ 6,817
TOTAL 805,879 782,974 ↓ 2.8% ↓ 22,905
Numbers indicate the actual aggregate number of offenses committed in the state

Violent Crime Statistics

In 2020, violent crimes, meaning murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, increased by nearly 10,000 instances as compared to 2019.

In 2020, 16.6% of crimes committed were violent crimes, compared to property crimes, which accounted for 83.4% of the crime index.

Of the 130,034 violent crimes committed, 67.7% were aggravated assault, 20.6% were robbery, 10.2% were rape, and 1.5% were murder.

In addition to the increase in volume from 2019, 2020 proved to be the highest volume violent crime year in over a decade.

On college and university campuses in Texas in 2020, no murders were reported, 67 rapes were reported, 20 robberies were reported, and 61 aggravated assaults were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

