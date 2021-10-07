CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal testing for drugs should not be compulsory, says Paul

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KT) – U. S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, introduced legislation in Congress that would eliminate the requirement for animal testing on drugs prior to being used on humans in clinical trials. During a Thursday press conference in Washington, Paul said he was unaware of the requirement until just...

