CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fabiano’s Fantasy Focus: Week Five, Vol. II – Hottest Waiver Pickups

By Evan Oscherwitz
sports360az.com
 5 days ago

Every week during the NFL season, Sports Illustrated Senior Fantasy Analyst Michael Fabiano joins Sports360AZ’s Brad Cesmat to share his insight on building and developing your fantasy team for success. In our most recent conversation with Michael (Oct. 5), we. With David Montgomery Likely Out For The Foreseeable Future, Is...

sports360az.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 5 Waiver Pickups: Backups Damien Williams, Trey Lance set to take over after David Montgomery, Jimmy Garoppolo injuries

Every week, fantasy football owners hope there are no injuries, but we also know that a big injury, especially at RB, leads to the best pickups. So, again, while we definitely don't root for guys to get hurt, we're also quick see opportunity when they do. Our top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds are headlined by such players, as Bears handcuff Damien Williams is line to be a starter for at least a game or two depending on the severity of David Montgomery's knee injury and Trey Lance might be taking over at QB in San Francisco if Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury keeps him out. Fortunately, there weren't many more key players who left games early, but plenty more potential breakouts had nice performances, including Sam Darnold, Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz, Hunter Renfrow, and Darnell Mooney.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB Report for Week 5 pickups, free agents

Fantasy football owners will have some tough waiver wire decisions this week, as several of the guys requiring the top projected FAAB bids might not be all that valuable beyond Week 5 (if they're even valuable in Week 5, that is). Trey Lance, Samaje Perine, and Damien Williams might be starting...or they might be in their usual backup roles depending on the severity of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Mixon, and David Montgomery. Normally, we have a better read on injuries by the time we have to submit our final bids or claims, but we'll likely still be in the dark this week. The best strategy might be to hold onto your waiver claims or submit low FAAB bids and focus on other pickups, such as Kenneth Gainwell, Darnell Mooney, Sam Darnold, Dawson Knox, Curtis Samuel, or Dalton Schultz. These lower-level waivers guys or free agents might actually have more long-term value. Devoting a high claim or large chunk of your FAAB budget to a potential one-week wonder is a risky venture.
NFL
FanSided

Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups, Week 5: Replacements for David Montgomery, Joe Mixon

Fantasy football rankings for waiver wire pickups in Week 5 as managers look for replacements for David Montgomery, Joe Mixon and more. There were some monster fantasy football performances throughout this past week but also some big injuries. Most notably, Bears running back David Montgomery and Bengals running back Joe Mixon went down in their respective games while in the midst of nice seasons. Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks. Mixon is being called week-to-week but that’s what head coach Zac Taylor said last year when the back missed 10 weeks.
NFL
Rocky Mountain Collegian

NFL fantasy football — waiver wire week 5 pickups

As football fans, we never want to see injuries to any player. Heading into week five, we have seen more than enough athletes get hurt. But with injuries come opportunity, especially for fantasy football managers. Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams is getting his chance to be in the starting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Mike Zimmer
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Lance, Kenneth Gainwell go from top waiver pickups to starters

We’re through with one month of the regular season, but there are still under-the-radar guys every week with high upside. Whether these guys are on your roster or sitting in the pool of free agents, they have sneaky upside to help you take home a “W” in your matchups. Players like Trey Lance, Damien Williams, and Kenneth Gainwell are the types of players of the start ’em, sit ’em bubble, and we like their chances enough to put them on our Week 5 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Broncos#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Sports360az#Raiders#Deebo#Sportscenter#Super Flex League
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb gets brutally frank after Browns’ heartbreaking loss vs. Chargers

Sunday is usually a day for reflection and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did exactly that after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a high-octane affair between the two squads, with the result not being decided until the last two minutes. The Chargers escaped with a 47-42 win, sealed by Austin Ekeler’s three-yard score with only 1:31 left in the clock. The Browns had several chances to take the victory, but their late-game efforts proved to be futile.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy