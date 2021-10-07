CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How Did Melania And Donald Trump React To Serious Allegations From Stephanie Grisham?

By Joanna Mazewski
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has been spilling all of the tea about her experience while serving under the Trump administration in her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw At The Trump White House." In her tell-all, she compares Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to the royal family, says Melania Trump, a former model, wanted to send mirrors to children in Africa and even claims that former President Donald Trump had a meeting with Prince Charles about climate change that left him so bored at the end that he supposedly rolled his eyes. Oy.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

What did Stephanie Grisham expect?

Of all the charlatans and grifters keen to cash out of Trumpworld with some tawdry tell-all of Donald Trump's presidency, few figures had the most potential for dropping a true bombshell than Stephanie Grisham.
POTUS
nickiswift.com

What Did Don Lemon Tell Stephanie Grisham To Do About Her Tell-All Book?

Many people are not happy about Stephanie Grisham spilling all the tea in her new memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." According to CNN, even her former boss, ex-president Donald Trump, decided to give his input via spokesperson about her new book. "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump's statement read. "She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stephanie Grisham dubs Lindsey Graham ‘Senator Freeloader’

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has dubbed South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham “Senator Freeloader” for his alleged extensive use of Trump properties giving him access to free food and rounds of golf. Ms Grisham wrote in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, published on Tuesday, that Mr Graham was “almost as frequent a guest at Trump properties as I was,” adding “okay, “I’m exaggerating, but not by much”. “The difference, of course, is that I was there to work,” she noted. She wrote that Mr Graham was one of the “weirder ones” among the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Stephanie Grisham's Trump tell-all reveals breathtaking dishonesty

Stephanie Grisham, onetime press secretary for President Donald Trump and chief of staff for the first lady, is the latest member of Trumpworld to write a “tell-all” memoir of her time in the White House. Excerpts obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times are predictably juicy, but one unifying theme seems to be the administration’s brazen embrace of dishonesty.
POTUS
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill#The Washington Post#Politico#Wapo#Abc News
NBC News

State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...
POTUS
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy