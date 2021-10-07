CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Miya Marcano: Family of slain Florida woman questions investigation

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7l5F_0cKCbYiY00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of a slain college student says a deputy dismissed clues that should have kept the man now suspected of killing her from driving away, days before he was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina defended his agency’s investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Her body was found bound with duct tape a week after she vanished, and the family’s lawyer says they don’t know when she died.

WATCH: Person of interest in Miya Marcano’s case told her family he’s ‘not a stalker’

The lawyer claims the deputy had enough evidence to detain 27-year-old Armando Caballero, who they recorded on video making suspicious statements to authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Coroner says Gabby Petito was strangled to death; Laundrie lawyer releases comment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has confirmed Gabby Petito’s cause of death to be strangulation with the manner of death being ruled a homicide. Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after she did not return from a months-long cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her remains were found Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show

Wednesday marks exactly one month since Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie reportedly vanished. However, the attention focused on the Laundrie family is still white hot. 8 On Your Side has been digging into police records to see the impact of the frenzy surrounding this case on the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

On Friday afternoon, Harrison approached a driver in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store across from the police department after he observed a traffic violation, authorities said. The driver refused to identify himself and the interaction escalated when the man pushed Harrison. Harrison used his Taser, arrested the man and took him to jail, authorities said.
ALAMO, GA
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
623
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy