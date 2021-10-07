CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Women’s New Cashmere High Dunks Come With Pastel-Infused Color Blocking

By Karissa Franklin
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHxjm_0cKCbG4i00

Nike is hitting the trend of pastels for fall with their latest women’s-exclusive Nike High Dunks. Momentum for this colorway has been building as the previous release date was supposed to be this past summer. Nike revealed the classic Dunk is officially releasing on Oct. 20 via the SNKRS app at 2 p.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will retail for $110.

The latest “Cashmere” High Dunks reveal traditional color blocking design and white leather construction . The leather details feature an array of pastel colors that blend seamlessly. The heel dons a light lemon twist, with the toebox done in a pale coral, and the eyestays in lavender. The classic Nike swoosh and outsole are finished in the creamy cashmere color that the pair is named after.

Nike High Dunks have been on courts and sidewalks for over 35 years. “Now, the university hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design’s comfort into the 21st century, while a blend of Cashmere, Light Lemon Twist, Pure Violet and Pale Coral gives this makeup a pastel-infused feel,” the brand wrote.

In other Nike news, in a recent survey the sportswear label was ranked the top brand for teens, besting Vans, Adidas and Converse.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” Finally Releasing On October 22nd

Like many of Nike SB‘s 4/20 offerings, the Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” earned quite the response. But as the stoner holiday came and went, a release unfortunately did not. However, according to new information, we may finally see the pair hit the shelves this month as a few US shops have received word of an upcoming shipment.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Expands Its New York City Retail Footprint With a Hyperlocal and Women-Led Williamsburg Store

Nike has opened its third Live store in New York City, this time bringing its small-format concept to Brooklyn. Nike by Williamsburg is the athletic giant’s latest door to open in the Big Apple, and its 12th to use the Nike Live concept. Located at 81 N. 6th St., the store — which the brand said is a pinnacle example of Nike Live — spans two floors and contains 6,000 square feet of retail space. Just like other Nike Live stores, the Williamsburg location is inspired by the area and tailored to the local consumer. The store is digitally enabled, making it...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Nike Dunk#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Women#Nike High Dunks#Snkrs#Og#Pale Coral
sneakernews.com

Nike Gives The Dunk Low An Aged Look With Yellowed Soles

Nike is bringing back some old shoes to be new, and making them look old. Again. This method of pre-treatment is certainly not a new concept with the Dunk Low, as Nike brought back several original Be True To Your School colorways back in 2011 covered in a light film of yellow lacquer, attempting to inject an aged, worn down look as if the kicks were found at Goodwill or some clearance bin. Even the leather on those Dunks were extremely soft and pliable, further achieving that decades-old look and feel.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Nike Celebrates the Shortest Day of the Year With New Dunks

Not only does the arrival of fall and winter include frigid temperatures, it also means that the hours of daylight will get increasingly shorter. And soon, Nike will celebrate the shortest day of the year with an upcoming release of the ever-popular Dunk Low. Official Nike product images have surfaced...
inputmag.com

Nike SB’s ‘Unbleached’ Dunk High sneaker is meant to be customized

Nike has taken on a newly aggressive stance against customs, doling out cease-and-desist orders and lawsuits like never before. Designers like John Geiger and Warren Lotas have been targeted alongside smaller creators customizing Air Force 1s as the Swoosh defends its intellectual property. Still, Nike claims “it has no desire...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Gets Drenched In Coconut Milk

As the Nike Dunk Low continues to dominate 2021, the Dunk Low Disrupt line is quietly building its roster of impressive colorways. Its newest addition is a triple “Coconut Milk” offering that is a sleek and versatile number ideal for any sneaker rotation. This women’s exclusive boasts textile uppers that...
APPAREL
The Berrics Canteen

Nike SB’s ‘Japan Diary’ Introduces You To Four Tokyo Women

Nike SB Japan’s ‘Japan Diary’ chronicles Azusa “Nigo” Adachi, Sara Hirayama, Rio Maehata, and Ari Marie Angeles, four women in Tokyo using their own personal style to express themselves. Check out the video, above…. …and then shop our selection of Nike SB in The Canteen here. The Berrics has been...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Nike Expands Women’s Dunk Offerings With Light Mauve

There’s not stoppage of the Dunk stream in sight as we get a look at yet another clean and simple two-toned colorway expected to drop in late 2021 or early 2022. While a specific color hasn’t been disclosed, this light dusty pink/mauve is clearly concocted for women, further establishing the argument that the ladies have been getting the better end of the Dunk stick in 2021. Coast Blue, Laser Orange, and Grey Fog are just a sample of the slammin’ colorways that were only made for the XX-chromosomed, but the fellas can’t really complain when it comes to availability.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Goldenrod”

In continuing their delivery of the original Be True To Your School drops from 1985, Nike is prepared to launch the “Goldenrod” colorway in Dunk Low format. Also dubbed the “Iowa” and “Wu-Tang” colorway, this yellow/black pairing is arguably the most recognizable of the college-inspired colorways as it easily stood out due to the black secondary pairing (the others were either white or grey). The Friends-and-Family collaboration for the Wu-Tang Clan only heightened the mythology around the colorway, but these are hardly a sparse offering as the Dunk High dropped in 1999, again in 2005 as part of Nike SB’s Be True tribute, and again 2020 in “Retro” form.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Opts For Simplicity With White And Black

The Nike Dunk Low has very quickly become many things: a canvas for Ben & Jerry’s flavor, a symbol of Hawker culture, and even a visual playground for the renowned Travis Scott. But here, the silhouette opts for simplicity, dressing up only in white and black. Compared to its counterpart,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Hypebae

Nike's Latest SB Dunk High Arrives "Unbleached"

Nike is set to drop its SB Dunk High in a fall-ready neutral colorway, dubbed “Unbleached.”. With the aim to provide its customers with a DIY experience, the canvas underlays and overlays — which arrive colorless — can be dip-dyed in any shade of your choice. Elsewhere, hits of light brown can be found on the upper’s base, while the laces, mesh tongues and leather Swooshes come in white. Rounding off the kicks are the white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles, as well as the orange branding on the tongue tabs and insoles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike SB Turns Back the Clock and Reveals a Dunk Low "Fog" Colorway

Not even Nostradmus himself could have predicted that the Dunk wave would see such a huge market resurgence, but if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that. is going to ride this momentum wave for as long as it can. And so for the Fall and Winter seasons, its Nike SB sub-label is slated to proffer up a surplus of new installments, the latest to be unveiled being the Nike SB Dunk Low “Fog.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dips The Dunk Low In “Team Orange” Ahead Of Winter Solstice

A year removed from its 35th anniversary, the Nike Dunk Low is still more relevant than it’s ever been. For its latest proposition, Peter Moore’s performance-basketball-focused design has commemorated the winter solstice. Although solstices occur every calendar year, one of 2021’s will take place on December 21st. As such, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Bling To This Blue Velvet Dressed Dunk Low Disrupt

In the past few months, it seems the Dunk Low Disrupt has been reluctant to deal in the eclectic. Most of the silhouette’s colorways are far within the standard, typically making use of the usual tumbled leathers. But with this upcoming pair, that changes for the better as the upper arrives near fully built out of blue velvet.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

NBA x Nike Dunk Low “Nets” Releases On October 8th

October is just around the corner and so, too, is Nike’s upcoming celebration of the NBA. Crafted in honor of the association’s “Diamond Anniversary,” the collection spans many an iconic silhouette, including but not limited to the beloved Dunk Low. Here, the shoe appears officially in its “Nets” colorway, which is due to land in a little over a week.
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy