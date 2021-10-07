CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to host Taliban, other Afghan parties for talks

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is set to host the Taliban and other Afghan factions for talks later this month, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday, in a move that reflects Moscow's efforts to expand its clout. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, said there will be a meeting of...

The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Ap#Russian#Kremlin#The Foreign Ministry
Military.com

Taliban Official Claims Role in US Chinook Shootdown that Killed 38 in 2011

Original article on Coffee or Die Magazine. Follow Coffee or Die on Instagram. LOGAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan — In a stuffy office covered with white-and-black Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags and full of Taliban foot soldiers sipping cold tea, Akif Muhajer sits poised and composed, every bit the administrator he now is as the newly appointed director of information and culture in the Taliban-controlled Logar province.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran on agenda in Israeli PM's visit to Putin

Israel's prime minister will fly to Sochi in Russia next week to meet President Vladimir Putin for talks including on Iran's nuclear programme, Naftali Bennett's office said on Tuesday.  This will be Bennett's first official visit to Russia since taking office in June, after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 straight years as prime minister. 
MIDDLE EAST
q957.com

Russia’s Putin to host Israel’s Bennett for Iran talks next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett’s office said on Tuesday. The meeting, held at Putin’s invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

The European Union warned that humanitarian aid for Afghans won't suffice in itself to keep hunger at bay as winter approaches after the bloc announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) on Tuesday.The 27-nation bloc made the pledge during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 dedicated to Afghanistan. The Italian government, which holds the G-20 presidency, said the aim of the meeting was to address “urgent” humanitarian support for Afghans the fight against terrorism and freedom of movement for Afghans inside the country and out.The EU support package, which includes 300 million euros...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Qatar diplomat emphasizes engagement with Taliban at forum

Qatar s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said Tuesday countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to a wide-reaching security threat, as happened when al-Qaida used the country as a base to plot the 9/11 attacks.Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government. Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. At the Doha meeting and a conference of the world's major economies, the G20, the message for the Taliban was the same: the world is committed to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan's suffering people, and the country must not become a base for militants. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban. The hardline Islamist Taliban are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops.
WORLD
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Biden administration delivers brusque message to Pakistan

A senior US official visiting Islamabad has made clear to Pakistan that the Biden administration has downgraded the bilateral relationship. On the eve of her arrival, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, used a public event in Mumbai to lay out in blunt terms the new parameters of US-Pakistan relations, stressing there would be no equivalence with Washington’s deepening ties to India.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban ask US to unfreeze Afghan financial assets

Doha [Qatar], October 10 (ANI): The Taliban have urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves, during the first in-person meeting in Qatar after the takeover of Kabul in August. The two sides on Saturday held their first meeting in Doha to turn a "new page on their...
ECONOMY

