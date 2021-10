Today, Dolly Parton is an icon. She’s country music royalty. However, her star shines too brightly to be contained in a single niche. As a result, she has become an inspiration to many. In fact, the State of Tennessee tried to erect a statue of her in front of the capitol building. She declined, though. She’s declined several honors that many other stars dream of. Parton cited several reasons, but it all boils down to her humility. Dolly has humble roots and he explored those roots in the title track of the album Coat of Many Colors.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO