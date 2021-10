A whole generation of shoppers has come to expect the ease of Amazon’s one-click checkout—it’s seamless and hassle-free. Shopify has also found success with Shop Pay, which allows users to flow through checkout in one tap. But these two giants’ reach, while extensive, is confined to their respective platforms, leaving little flexibility or control for other ecommerce platforms and retailers. Merchants who don’t have access to data and insights on their shoppers barely have a fighting chance.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO